Leeds students take on hot topics in youth democracy debate

Students from across Leeds City College challenged regional officials and community leaders on current issues including voting age, the potential social media ban for under 16s and SEND support in education during a panel discussion on youth participation in democracy.

The Big Conversation was hosted at Leeds Conservatoire on 5 March where Dr Shaid Mahmood, Chair of the Association of Colleges and Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at Durham University and former Chair at Luminate Education Group, led the discussion

Students from other members of Luminate Education Group, the parent organisation of Leeds City College and Leeds Conservatoire, also took part – including learners from Leeds Sixth Form College, Harrogate College and Pudsey Sixth Form College.

The event was organised by the student life team at Leeds City College with the support of the Luminate communications team in line with Colleges Week 2026, highlighting the value of colleges beyond the classroom.

Panellists at the event included Councillor Helen Hayden, Executive Member for Children and Families at Leeds City Council, Sarah Eaton, Director of Strategy at West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Emily Jones, Youth Project Coordinator at The Youth Association and Vwaire Ikwe, Students’ Union President at Leeds City College.

Following panel introductions, students were invited to a Q&A session where they quizzed the speakers on current issues, including the proposed social media ban for under 16s which was recently voted down by MPs.

Emily Jones, Youth Project Coordinator at The Youth Association, responded to students’ concerns surrounding this, saying that it is something that should be well policed but not completely banned.

“We’re punishing the young people rather than the people that are putting that harmful content out there.”

She also emphasised the need to make youth participation in politics more accessible – something she is committed to in her work.

She said: “It’s about making it not alien to them and adapting it so that they can get involved. We want to make them feel worthy of their opinion.

“More and more young people are involved in political discussions and sharing youth voices which shows the passion they have.”

Another student raised their concerns on diversity and inclusion within politics, and having the confidence to share opinions.

Vwaire Ikwe, Students’ Union President at Luminate’s FE colleges, said: “Youth inclusion is not just asking for their opinions but co-creation and actively involving them.

“Events like these are important in giving young people a platform to organise thoughts and ideas with real leaders.”