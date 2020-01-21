The public's attitude to social mobility in 2019.

Documents

Barometer: social mobility 2019 to 2020 PDF , 566KB, 37 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The poll shows:

that there is a stark social mobility regional divide - 31% of people in the north-east think that they are good opportunities for them to make progress compared with 74% of people in the south-east and 78% in London

44% of people say that where you end up in society is largely determined by your background

77% of people think there is a large gap between the social classes in Britain today

50% of people from middle class backgrounds think their background gave them an advantage in their education compared to 22% of people from working class backgrounds

30% of 18 to 24 year olds think that everyone in Britain today has a fair chance compared to 48% of those aged 65 and over

50% of people think central government should be doing more to impact social mobility and to ensure opportunity for all whilst 38% thought local government should do more and 37% thought schools should do more

Social mobility is the link between a person’s occupation or income and the occupation or income of their parents. Where there is a strong link, there is a lower level of social mobility. Where there is a weak link, there is a higher level of social mobility.

