School unveils ‘fabulous’ outdoor learning space thanks to kind college lecturer

PUPILS and teachers at a village school wood like to thank Coleg Cambria for a generous donation.

Mike Ward, a Carpentry and Joinery lecturer at Cambria’s Bersham Road site in Wrexham, has spent years designing and building furniture, planters, sheds and more for educators across the area.

This time it was the turn of The Rofft School in Marford, which has a unique outdoor learning environment for the Explorer Nursery and Reception and Resource Provision thanks to the talented tutor and his students.

Mike has created a classroom complete with seating, a gazebo, shelter, a reading den, stage, activity boards for the learning support unit (LSU) and an array of timber facilities welcomed by staff and children.

“These are some of the most recent additions and we also built several items last year, including wigwams, fences and a shed, so this was stage two of the project,” he said.

“It was a pleasure to be able to help as outdoor learning is so important – I’m glad they like it and hope the children enjoy their lessons in this new space.”

Teacher Emma Roberts thanked Mike and the college for their help over the years.

“The children, staff and parents at The Rofft School are delighted with the support we have received from Coleg Cambria in helping us develop our outdoor learning environments,” said Emma.

“They have completely transformed them and literally brought the children’s ideas to life!”

She added: “Without their support we would not have been able to provide the large-scale structures that the children asked for and now use daily.

“We feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to tap into the skills of the fantastic tutors and students at Coleg Cambria, we now have a fabulous provision for the children to develop a wide range of literacy, numeracy and topic-based skills.

“We hope to continue the partnership to further enhance the outdoor learning environments across our Progression Step departments, which will also give their learners the opportunity to use the skills they’ve learned in college in a real environment – they have been able to make a huge difference in the community.”

The Rofft School’s next project will be a kitchen garden, and Mike and the team are already busy making planters and coming up with fresh ideas for the space.