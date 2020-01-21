This data set gives a regional breakdown of the number and proportion of ‘stuck’ schools in each region.

Stuck schools as at 31 August 2019 by region

A ‘stuck’ school is a school that has:

  • had consistently poor inspection outcomes throughout the last 13 years
  • been judged to be inadequate, satisfactory or to require improvement in every inspection it’s had between 1 September 2006 and 31 August 2019
  • had at least four full inspections in the period

Where the school has become an academy, or changed its unique reference number for any other reason (such as being re-brokered in to a multi-academy trust), then the outcomes of inspections of the predecessor school are also included.

This data set was published with Ofsted’s Annual Report 2019.

