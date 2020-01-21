This data set gives a regional breakdown of the number and proportion of ‘stuck’ schools in each region.

Stuck schools as at 31 August 2019 by region View onlineDownload CSV 383Bytes

A ‘stuck’ school is a school that has:

had consistently poor inspection outcomes throughout the last 13 years

been judged to be inadequate, satisfactory or to require improvement in every inspection it’s had between 1 September 2006 and 31 August 2019

had at least four full inspections in the period

Where the school has become an academy, or changed its unique reference number for any other reason (such as being re-brokered in to a multi-academy trust), then the outcomes of inspections of the predecessor school are also included.

This data set was published with Ofsted’s Annual Report 2019.

