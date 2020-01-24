Form required to object to the schools adjudicator regarding a school's admission arrangements.
Objection to school admission arrangements
Objection to school admission arrangements
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Complete and return this form if you wish to object to the schools adjudicator because you consider a school’s admission arrangements:
- are unlawful
- do not comply with the school admissions code
If your concerns are about the admission arrangements for a year other than the 2020 to 2021 academic year, make it clear which year’s arrangements you are referring to.Published 26 June 2014
