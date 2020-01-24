Form required to object to the schools adjudicator regarding a school's admission arrangements.

Objection to school admission arrangements ODT , 39.1KB This file is in an OpenDocument format This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Complete and return this form if you wish to object to the schools adjudicator because you consider a school’s admission arrangements:

are unlawful

do not comply with the school admissions code

If your concerns are about the admission arrangements for a year other than the 2020 to 2021 academic year, make it clear which year’s arrangements you are referring to.

24 January 2020 Updated the 'Objection to school admission arrangements' form for the 2021 to 2022 academic year. 14 December 2018 Updated the 'Objection to school admission arrangements' form for the 2020 to 2021 academic year. 9 October 2018 Updated forms with the new email address for the OSA (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ). 23 February 2018 Updated objection form. 2 November 2017 Updated form for 2019 to 2020 academic year. 10 May 2017 Updated form to explain more clearly how we will handle objectors' requests to keep their identities from other parties. 5 January 2017 Updated form for 2018 to 2019 academic year. 4 March 2016 Updated form to reflect the new admissions year, including an additional question. 28 January 2016 Updated form for 2017 to 2018 academic year. 20 February 2015 Updated form for 2016 to 2017 academic year. 26 June 2014 First published. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources A financial notice to improve issued to Lilac Sky Schools Academies Tr Resources A financial notice to improve issued to Cambridge Park Academy Ltd by Resources A financial notice to improve issued to Lubavitch Multi-Academy Trust