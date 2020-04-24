Response from Sally Collier, Chief Regulator, Ofqual, to the Direction from the Secretary of State for Education, about vocational and technical qualifications, and other general qualifications, in 2020.

Details

This letter was sent today (24 April 2020) in response to the Secretary of State’s Direction under section 129(6) of the Apprenticeships, Skills, Children and Learning Act 2009, issued on 9 April 2020.

It refers to work that we will now do to award vocational and technical qualifications, and general qualifications other than GCSEs, AS and A levels, this summer.

Guidance on how results for vocational, technical and other qualifications will be awarded in 2020 was published on 9 April 2020.

