Findings from an evaluation of the 2019 holiday activities and food (HAF) programme.

Evaluation of the 2019 holiday activities and food programme

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-221-2, DFE-RR1087PDF, 880KB, 111 pages

In March 2019, the Department for Education (DfE) commissioned Ecorys UK to undertake an independent evaluation of the holiday activities and food (HAF) programme.

This report presents the summative findings from the evaluation that was carried out between April and November 2019. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, publication of this report was delayed, with a further HAF programme taking place in 2020 prior to publication.

Published 16 December 2020