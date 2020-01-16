 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Wendy Lagden gains the first City & Guilds Level 3 Bookbinding qualification set up by Bound by Veterans and funded by The Printing Charity

Details
Hits: 134
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Wendy Lagden, an ex-aircraft engineer in the Royal Navy who was discharged with MS in 2005, is the first person to gain a City & Guilds Level 3 Bookbinding qualification set up by Bound by Veterans and funded by The Printing Charity. She earned a distinction and was presented with her Diploma by Captain Alison Towler of the Royal Navy, President of the Association of Wrens, at a special event recently. 

Bound by Veterans (BBV), formerly known as The Wiltshire Barn Project, offers bookbinding tuition to Wounded, Injured and Sick (WIS) veterans of the services to aid their recovery through its therapeutic benefits and to help them transition from military to civilian life by gaining qualifications. 

The Printing Charity supports Bound by Veterans by funding its provision of the internationally recognised City & Guilds Level 3 Bookbinding qualification.

Wendy Lagden says: “When I first saw the course advertised it appealed to me because I had been wanting to repair an old book of my Gran’s for some time. What I didn’t expect was from that moment I would be completely hooked. Learning this fascinating trade and, in particular, achieving the City & Guilds Level 3, has inspired me to continue bookbinding and given me a new purpose in life. 

“Adjusting from a busy, active, and rewarding job in the military to civilian life can be challenging. Coming to terms with what I can now no longer do is a battle I face each day. With bookbinding I can be creative, work with my hands and at a pace to suit me. Without bookbinding in my life, this battle would be so much harder.”

Alison Strachan, Chairman of Bound by Veterans, says: “As well as being a huge achievement for Wendy, this is an important milestone in our history and we are enormously grateful to The Printing Charity for supporting us.”

Neil Lovell, The Printing Charity’s Chief Executive, says: “Congratulations to Wendy on her impressive achievement. This is a great initiative that fits with our support to preserve the heritage skill of bookbinding, also shown in our other funding of The Queen’s Bindery Apprenticeship Scheme and Designer Bookbinders. We are proud to support the achievement of recognised qualifications and training, which can provide routes into employment.”

Advertisement

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE AT HARINGEY SIXTH FORM COLLEGE
Sector News
'Mission Impossible @H6' - Haringey Sixth Form Collegeâ€™s New VIP App
South Eastern Regional College Businesses Services Team Recognised with Beacon Standard
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Businesses Services team has ach
Progress on improving access to university for the poorest is woefully inadequate
Sector News
HESA of Higher Education Student Statistics for 2018-19 where publishe

You may also be interested in these articles:

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE AT HARINGEY SIXTH FORM COLLEGE
Sector News
'Mission Impossible @H6' - Haringey Sixth Form College’s New VIP App
South Eastern Regional College Businesses Services Team Recognised with Beacon Standard
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Businesses Services team has ach
ICS Learn Launch Employment Law Masterclass
Sector News
To complement their suite of online courses, ICS Learn have unveiled a
Progress on improving access to university for the poorest is woefully inadequate
Sector News
HESA of Higher Education Student Statistics for 2018-19 where publishe
PHX Training help Shireen overcome language barrier to secure work
Sector News
A teenager who moved to Cumbria from war-torn Syria has secured hersel
Students take the opportunity to question the Police and Crime Commissioner
Sector News
Foundation Degree students at City College Plymouth take the opportuni
Maths that feels good - Creating learning resources for blind students
Sector News
An international team of researchers has developed a method for easily
New skills centres launched by WCG
Sector News
A leading college group is helping businesses to future-proof their wo
Kuwait Invites Nominations for 2020 $1 Million Al-Sumait Prize For Education In Africa
Sector News
His Royal Highness The Emir of Kuwait , Al Sumait Prize winners and de
Prime Minister must now keep his promise to protect Erasmus
Sector News
@BorisJohnson must now keep his promise to protect #ErasmusIn response
National Society of Apprentices, Young Women’s Trust and The Apprentice Voice response to the Apprentice Pay Survey 2018/19
Sector News
The 2018/19 Apprenticeship Pay Survey is unfortunately a familiar read
QUBE LEARNING LAUNCHES QUBE VISION
Sector News
Affordable and accessible on-the-go training platform introduced by le

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page