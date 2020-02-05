 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Building College Links with Leading UK Housebuilder

Details
Hits: 75
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

To coincide with #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW2020, @WeAre_LCB Leeds College of Building has announced it is teaming up with The Guinness Partnership, managers of the new housing development opposite the College’s South Bank Campus.

Construction is due to start on the new development near Leeds Docks and the Royal Armouries Museum later this year. This will be the largest development in Guinness’s 130-year history and will provide 928 homes as the basis for a dynamic community for local people and residents.

Guinness is committed to working with the College to develop opportunities for students, including career talks, employability skills, site visits, work placements and apprenticeships.

Two areas that the housing provider is looking to focus on are addressing the national skills shortage and diversity in the workplace - key elements of the College’s strategic objectives. 

This year is the 13th annual National Apprenticeship Week, coordinated by the National Apprenticeship Service, which is an annual week-long celebration of apprenticeships across England and is a time to recognise and applaud apprenticeship success stories across the country. 

The College currently has 2,500 apprentices on programme, with 2,250 of these training in Leeds, and a large number of apprentices progressing from the College’s 16-18 study programme provision. Strong links with organisations that can support students with their career choices (such as Guinness) is vital.

Derek Whitehead, CEO & Principal at Leeds College of Building, said: 

“Whilst classroom and workshop studies are essential, there is no doubt to the importance of site visits, work placements and job opportunities. Projects such as these give our students incredible insight into new developments within the industry; they benefit immensely from seeing what life is like on a live site”.

Catriona Simons, Chief Executive of Guinness, said: 

“We are delighted to be partnering with Leeds College of Building to promote high quality training through apprenticeships in the community we serve in Leeds.  Apprenticeships are a key way of promoting skills development and increasing diversity across the construction and housing maintenance sectors.  This partnership will enable students to gain real experience and insight into the careers available, while contributing to the delivery of affordable homes in the Leeds area.”

Advertisement

End-Point Assessment taking a predominant place in this yearâ€™s #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
Sector News
Around this time last year, the Government launched its #FireItUp camp
Nearly half of sixth form and college students feel 'pressure' to go to university
Sector News
Research polling 189 youngsters in further education found just shy of
Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe yn cael ei ystyried ar gyfer gwobrau cyfrifeg
Sector News
Mae Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi cyrraedd y rhestr fer mewn pedwar catego

You may also be interested in these articles:

End-Point Assessment taking a predominant place in this year’s #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
Sector News
Around this time last year, the Government launched its #FireItUp camp
Access Creative College to offer Apprenticeships as part of new joint venture with NCCI Ltd
Sector News
Access Creative College has begun a joint venture partnership with the
North East Apprentices Cook Up a Storm for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
Apprentices from across the North East had to rise to the occasion dur
Coveted Green Gown Award for Exeter College Student
Sector News
Exeter College student Scott Stephens has been awarded a prestigious G
Nearly half of sixth form and college students feel 'pressure' to go to university
Sector News
Research polling 189 youngsters in further education found just shy of
Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn cael ei ystyried ar gyfer gwobrau cyfrifeg
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cyrraedd y rhestr fer mewn pedwar catego
Horticultural Apprenticeship Scheme Thrives at Beaulieu
Sector News
Beaulieu, Chelmsford’s vibrant new district being developed by Count
Barton Peveril's Record Number of Oxbridge Offers
Sector News
A record number of Barton Peveril Sixth Form College students are cele
Further Education Commissioner: annual report 2018 to 2019
Sector News
Report on the activity of the Further Education Commissioner.Documents
Family Thank You to Swansway Apprentices
Sector News
Long gone are the days when apprentices were seen as glorified tea mak
Secure Additional College Funding Today from The Weldability Sif Foundation
Sector News
Registered charity, The Weldability Sif Foundation, provides bursary a
South Eastern Regional College Upskill Colleges With Cyber Ops Training
Sector News
Representatives from all Northern Ireland’s FE Colleges were present

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page