College of North West London tutors feature in Sky Sports and Department for Education ‘Be a Teacher’ campaign

Two tutors from the College of North West London (part of United Colleges Group) have been selected to feature in a national campaign by Sky Sports and the Department for Education (DfE), highlighting the impact of further education (FE) teachers and inspiring the next generation of skilled professionals.

Bricklaying tutor Mitchell Roberts appears in a new Sky Sports digital episode in which former England footballer Theo Walcott and ex-England Lionesses midfielder Izzy Christiansen try their hand at learning a trade with a football-themed twist. In the video, Mitchell introduces the presenters to bricklaying techniques while sharing insight into the skills, precision and creativity involved in the construction trade.

The episode is part of the wider “Be a Teacher” campaign, which aims to encourage experienced professionals to consider teaching in further education and help address skills shortages across key industries.

Another College of North West London tutor, Stuart Lawless, a plumbing lecturer and former gas engineer, has also been featured in campaign coverage highlighting the pathway from industry to teaching. Stuart will also appear in a dedicated Sky Sports episode on 6th April.

Speaking about his experience taking part in the campaign, Mitchell said the opportunity was a great way to showcase the value of vocational education:

“What really drives me is wanting to give something back.

“Seeing learners who start with little or no experience grow in confidence, build practical skills and realise they can make a solid, meaningful career in the trades is incredibly rewarding.

“Training others keeps you learning too, as you adapt your approach to different people, backgrounds and ways of learning.

“Being involved in a national campaign was great fun, but if it also encourages more experienced tradespeople to consider training others in FE, then it’s definitely worth it.”

Stuart Lawless also spoke about the importance of sharing industry experience with the next generation of learners:

“There’s a real sense of achievement in guiding someone through those early stages and then seeing their confidence grow. If you’ve spent years in industry and are thinking about what’s next, FE is a great way to put your skills to use.”

The campaign appearance follows another recent national collaboration involving the college’s wider group, United Colleges Group (UCG), which was selected to feature in the Department for Education’s National Skills Campaign, highlighting the vital role further education colleges play in developing the UK’s workforce.

Stephen Davis, CEO & Group Principal, UCG said:

“Mitchell and Stuart are an example of exceptional Further Education teachers bringing real-world industry experience into the classroom; they, and others like them across the country, play a crucial role in preparing students for rewarding careers. Having College of North West London selected for this Department for Education and Sky Sports campaign showcases the expertise and dedication of our teaching staff, as well as the outstanding vocational opportunities we offer across United Colleges Group.”

The campaign aims to shine a light on the inspiring professionals who choose to teach in further education, helping learners gain the practical skills needed to succeed in industries such as construction, engineering and plumbing.