Becoming a Centre for Apprenticeship Assessment Delivery: Guidance for Training Providers

One of the most significant decisions providers face following the Apprenticeship Assessment Reforms is whether to apply for approval as a Centre, taking on responsibility for delivering and marking assessments under the oversight of an Awarding Organisation. Centre approval represents a move into high-stakes, regulated activity where the provider takes on responsibilities far beyond those associated with delivering training.

Providers may welcome the continuity it brings for apprentices, who can complete training and assessment within the same organisation. This can simplify scheduling and support a smoother overall experience for learners. Some Centres also appreciate the opportunity to strengthen internal assessment capability. Engaging with assessor training, standardisation, audit trails, and CASS requirements can build organisational expertise that informs wider quality improvement.

Centre approval can also provide a degree of reputational benefit. Being recognised as being capable of managing high-stakes assessment processes may enhance confidence among employers or partners, particularly where apprenticeship delivery is a core part of the provider’s offer. For a small number of providers with significant volume, the ability to host and administer assessments internally can also support operational efficiency.

However, these benefits depend heavily on an organisation’s scale, staffing capacity, and appetite for regulatory responsibility, and must be considered alongside the substantial commitments set out in this article. For many providers, the advantages may not outweigh the resource, compliance and risk implications attached to Centre approval.

Awarding Organisations are regulated by Ofqual who set out strict conditions that must be adhered here. Many of these requirements are passed on to Centres, and Awarding Organisations will closely monitor all of their Centre to ensure that these are being met.

It is worth noting here that, although still under consultation, the Ofqual regulatory framework for Apprenticeship Assessments states that maximum of half of the assessments on an apprenticeship can be delivered by Centres, with the remaining assessments delivered by independent assessors employed by the awarding organisation.

Understanding Centre Approval

Centre approval is a formal recognition that a provider has the governance, systems and capacity required to deliver apprenticeship assessments securely and reliably. Under Ofqual’s General Conditions of Recognition, awarding organisations must ensure that Centres have appropriate governance, resources and operational controls in place before approval (Condition C2).

Unlike some regulated qualifications, where providers may only invigilate or administer assessments, apprenticeship Centres are responsible for delivering tasks, making summative assessment decisions and operating internal quality assurance systems.

Approval is not automatic. Providers must submit detailed applications covering governance arrangements, staffing structures, facilities, policies and delivery plans. Awarding organisations will typically carry out due-diligence checks on financial viability, compliance history and organisational capacity, followed by a pre-approval visit or remote review.

Approved Centres are assigned a risk rating, which determines the intensity of ongoing monitoring. This rating is dynamic and may change over time in response to performance, staffing changes or issues identified through quality assurance activity in line with Ofqual conditions C2 which require Awarding Organisations to monitor Centres on an ongoing basis and apply proportionate controls or sanctions where risks are identified.

Approval is underpinned by a legally enforceable agreement setting out responsibilities, sanctions and learner protection arrangements. Entering into this agreement commits the provider to maintaining assessment capability, governance and compliance on an ongoing basis, regardless of fluctuations in learner numbers.

Staffing and Expertise

Delivering apprenticeship assessments places additional requirements on staff. Ofqual requires awarding organisations to ensure that individuals involved in assessment are competent and appropriately trained. This may mean assessors may need to hold, or be working towards, recognised assessor qualifications alongside relevant occupational competence. IQAs must hold, or be supported to achieve, recognised IQA qualifications.

Both IQA and assessor roles require regular continuing professional development, participation in standardisation activities and engagement with feedback from internal and external quality assurance.

These requirements carry ongoing time and cost implications. Standardisation events may take place several times a year, and assessors and IQAs must be released from other duties to attend. Providers must also plan for staff absence and turnover. Succession planning becomes essential, as the loss of a qualified assessor or IQA can directly affect assessment scheduling, increase risk ratings and trigger additional scrutiny from the awarding organisation.

Administrative staff also play a critical role, managing registrations, scheduling assessments, keeping records and ensuring the secure handling of assessment materials. These functions require training, oversight and robust systems to ensure compliance.

Effective identification and management of conflicts of interest is a regulatory requirement (Condition A4) and as such Centres must have robust processes in place for this. Assessors may know the apprentices they assess, creating risks of unconscious bias. Training, standardisation and effective IQA activity are therefore essential to ensure assessment decisions remain evidence-based, criteria-led and consistent across cohorts.

Internal Quality Assurance (IQA)

Centres are required to operate robust IQA systems to ensure assessments are fair, valid and consistent. IQA activity includes sampling assessor decisions, reviewing assessment records, observing assessment delivery and conducting thematic reviews of learner evidence.

The scale of IQA activity is not fixed. Where issues are identified with an assessor, a cohort or a particular assessment task, sampling levels may increase, placing additional demands on IQA staff and administrative support.

IQA findings must be documented clearly and retained as part of the Centre’s audit trail.

Awarding organisations set expectations for IQA as part of Centre approval, and these expectations are monitored through EQA and CASS activity. IQA processes must therefore be sufficiently robust to withstand external scrutiny, not just internal review. This requires sustained investment in staff time, systems and oversight.

External Quality Assurance (EQA) and CASS

Awarding organisations apply Centre Assessment Standards Scrutiny (CASS) through External Quality Assurers (EQAs). Apprenticeship assessments are treated as high-risk by default, meaning Centres should expect a more intensive oversight model than for many other regulated qualifications. This reflects Ofqual’s expectation that awarding organisations maintain effective ongoing monitoring of Centre performance (Condition C2).

EQA activity typically includes sampling learner evidence and assessor decisions, reviewing IQA records, observing assessment delivery and participating in external standardisation. While planned EQA activity is usually covered by Centre and learner registration fees, additional visits, increased sampling or targeted support arising from identified issues are commonly chargeable to the Centre.

EQA outcomes range from developmental feedback to formal sanctions. Non-compliance may result in increased monitoring, reassessment requirements, suspension of certification or withdrawal of Centre approval. Responding to EQA findings often requires additional staff time, retraining and corrective action, all of which carry operational and financial implications.

Delivery and Assessment

All assessment materials and conditions are developed and set by the awarding organisation. Centres are not permitted to write their own assessment tasks, although limited contextualisation may be allowed within defined parameters.

Assessment must be delivered in line with the awarding organisation’s requirements to ensure validity and consistency. This includes scheduling assessments, ensuring suitably qualified assessors and IQAs are available, and maintaining accurate records and audit trails. Assessment conditions must be followed precisely, including requirements relating to supervision, timing, secure storage and prevention of unauthorised access.

Assessment records must clearly document decisions, link judgements to evidence and include learner declarations of authenticity. These records must be retained securely to support appeals, complaints and EQA sampling. Centres must also manage risks such as conflicts of interest, staff absence and digital integrity issues, all of which require active oversight and contingency planning.

Centre Management Responsibilities

Centre approval therefore brings ongoing management responsibilities, even during periods of low learner volume. Providers must manage their agreement with the awarding organisation, monitor compliance, onboard and induct new staff and respond promptly to any quality or malpractice concerns.

Changes in staffing, particularly assessors or IQAs, are likely to increase internal and external quality assurance requirements, as new staff are typically treated as higher risk until competence and consistency are demonstrated. Administrative processes must also be maintained and applied consistently, requiring training and management oversight.

Withdrawal from Centre status, whether voluntary or enforced, requires careful planning to protect learners. (Ofqual condition C2.3 k and l, C2.4) This may involve transfer arrangements, completion of outstanding assessments and ensuring continued access to learner records. These processes can be complex and resource-intensive.

Conclusion

Becoming a Centre is a strategic decision that requires careful consideration. It may offer training providers more control and increased credibility, but it also demands investment and readiness for external scrutiny. Providers should weigh the benefits against the operational and financial demands, assessing whether Centre status aligns with their long‑term goals and capacity.

What is clear is that Centre approval is not a light undertaking, and providers must enter into it with full awareness of the responsibilities it entails and be realistic about whether their volume, staffing capacity, and operational model can sustain the required level of rigour year after year.

By Sarah Sutcliffe, Consultant at ProAssess