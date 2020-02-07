 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Lord Agnew urges Headteachers to comply with the 'Baker Clause'

Details
Hits: 67
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Schools Minister Lord Agnew has today written to the headteachers of all maintained secondary schools and academies in England urging them to comply with the ‘Baker Clause’.

The Minister has outlined that we expect all schools to open their doors to FE colleges, apprenticeship providers and UTCs so that students can build up a full picture of the options available to them.

This comes ahead of the introduction of T Levels this September, representing a high-quality technical alternatives to A levels.

School Systems Minister Lord Agnew said:

“Our reforms to technical education will provide clearer, high quality choices meaning the training and qualifications available provide a world class alternative to traditional academic routes.

“T Levels are launching in September this year, offering high-quality technical alternatives to A levels. It is more important than ever that headteachers give their pupils the chance to talk with providers so they are able to work out whether a technical education might be right for them.

“We have a responsibility to make sure that young people are able to make informed choices based on their aptitudes and ambitions. This will give them the chance to realise their full potential.”

DfE Letterhead

Lord Agnew Kt DL
Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the School System
Sanctuary Buildings   Great Smith Street   Westminster   London   SW1P 3BT

Dear Colleague,

SCHOOLS’ COMPLIANCE WITH THE ‘BAKER CLAUSE’

Our reforms to technical education are giving young people access to high-quality training and qualifications that match traditional academic routes. You have a crucial role to play in ensuring young people can hear directly from providers of technical education to build up a full picture of the options available to them.

As headteacher, you are under a statutory duty to publish a policy statement setting out details of the opportunities for providers of technical education and apprenticeships to visit your school/s to talk to all year 8-13 pupils, and to make sure the statement is followed. I am grateful that many schools are taking steps to comply with this legislation, commonly known as the ‘Baker Clause’. However, too many young people are still not given the chance to learn of different environments open to them and find out if technical education is right for them.

I urge you to take action this term to open your doors to University Technical Colleges, FE colleges, apprenticeship providers and new Institutes of Technology. Now is the crucial moment when so many young people are thinking about their options for September. I recognise it can be challenging, particularly when schools have their own post-16 offer. But we all have a responsibility to support young people to make choices based on their skills, interests and aspirations.

Advertisement

Free training on Travel & Tourism industry launched online by Global Travel and Tourism Partnership
Sector News
The Global Travel and Tourism Partnership (GTTP), is making its popula
Coleg yn dathlu ail Wobrau Prentisiaethau
Sector News
Mae Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi cynnal seremoni wobrwyo arbennig i brent
College celebrates second Apprenticeship Awards
Sector News
Gower College Swansea has held a special awards ceremony for apprentic

There are a number of ways that you can fulfil your statutory requirements and give pupils more exposure to apprenticeships and other technical options. You can draw on best practice from other schools and make use of support available through a number of organisations:

  • In some areas, schools and technical education providers are working together to organise events that introduce all pupils to post-14 and post-16 options in one place, or to create one presentation that sets out all local technical education provision and can be used by any provider on a school visit.
  • The Careers & Enterprise Company’s free Compass tool helps you track progress towards giving young people exposure to further education and independent training providers and other components of your careers programme, in line with the Gatsby Benchmarks of Good Career Guidance.
  • The National Careers Service provides free impartial careers advice and guidance to anyone over the age of 13, including on further education choices. This is available through their website and national helpline.
  • WorldSkills UK and The Apprenticeships Support and Knowledge for Schools and Colleges Programme (ASK) offer informative and inspiring opportunities to develop and transform how your pupils think about technical options.

I ask every school to work with us and with other providers so that we can support young people to make informed choices about the next step in their education or training

THEODORE AGNEW

You may also be interested in these articles:

Free training on Travel & Tourism industry launched online by Global Travel and Tourism Partnership
Sector News
The Global Travel and Tourism Partnership (GTTP), is making its popula
SERC Apprentices Shine at NI Apprenticeship Week #NIAW2020
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) hosted a series of Employer Brea
Coleg yn dathlu ail Wobrau Prentisiaethau
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cynnal seremoni wobrwyo arbennig i brent
College celebrates second Apprenticeship Awards
Sector News
Gower College Swansea has held a special awards ceremony for apprentic
New Apprenticeship Academy to Shape the Future of Healthcare in Powys
Sector News
Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) and NPTC Group of Colleges has been
Unionlearn publishes first ever LGBT apprenticeships guide
Sector News
Unionlearn, the learning and skills organisation of the TUC, has launc
National Apprenticeship Week project supported by senior government official
Sector News
On Wednesday 5th February, Essex-based, Chartered Surveyors Munday &am
Old Mill joins South West Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
Sector News
Accountants and financial experts Old Mill have joined the South West
Why colleges are key to making the new Digital Apprenticeship Service a success
Sector News
A new, compulsory self-service portal for all businesses wanting to ta
Driving up school standards
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/06/driving-up-school-standards/Dr
UK’s Creative Industries contributes almost £13 million to the UK economy every hour
Sector News
New statistics reveal the Creative Industries sector is growing more t
Tia Whelan’s success demonstrates value of Leicester College apprenticeship courses
Sector News
Taking place this week (3-9 Feb) #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW2020i

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Solent Local Enterprise Partnership
Solent Local Enterprise Partnership had a status update on Twitter 16 minutes ago

Our Business Administrator Apprentice, Josie, tells us why she loves being an apprentice at the Solent LEP and how… https://t.co/AUcWL9cm6W
View Original Tweet

SERC
SERC has published a new article: SERC Apprentices Shine at NI Apprenticeship Week #NIAW2020 20 minutes ago
Global Travel and Tourism Partnership
Global Travel and Tourism Partnership has published a new article: Free training on Travel & Tourism industry launched online by Global Travel and Tourism Partnership 1 hour 7 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page