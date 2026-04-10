Derby-based family firm lands major UK innovation deal

A seafood business founded by a family who fled Vietnam on fishing boats and rebuilt their lives in the UK has secured major government-backed funding.

Managing Director Steven Thai was 18 months old when his family escaped Vietnam in 1979, arriving in the UK as part of the ‘Vietnamese boat people’ resettlement programme.

Less than 20 years later, the family set up Ocean King from a garage in Derby. Today, it’s one of the UK’s leading Asian restaurant wholesalers with a £15m turnover and a nationwide customer base.

Ocean King has now secured a prestigious Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) Award with the University of Derby to future-proof its supply chain using digital technology and AI.

The £200k, 24-month project will help boost its operational efficiency, strengthen its supply chain resilience, and enhance environmental performance as the business continues to scale.

Steven Thai, CEO of Ocean King, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have secured this KTP funding and grateful to the University of Derby for their support in making it happen.

“Ocean King started nearly 30 years ago, and this project represents the next chapter in our journey. By combining our real-world supply chain experience with the University’s academic expertise and AI capability, we have a real opportunity to build a smarter, more resilient operation for the future.

“At Ocean King, we are always asking how we can improve for our customers, our team and the wider community. This partnership will help us strengthen our systems, develop our people and continue creating opportunities for growth.”

Supported by Innovate UK government funding, the initiative brings together Ocean King, the University of Derby, and a specialist graduate recruit to drive innovation and long-term growth.

Alison Lawson, Subject Lead for Marketing & Operations at the University of Derby, who will oversee the project, said:

“We are delighted to be collaborating with Ocean King on this project.

“This KTP allows us to share our extensive knowledge and expertise in supply chain resilience, innovation and sustainability using up-to-date tools, including AI, to build capacity, skills and strength for Ocean King.

“Digital transformation is key to the project, enabling the company to operate more efficiently and to plan for future growth. The University of Derby has a wealth of experience and knowledge in this area, and we look forward to working closely with Ocean King.”

The University’s dedicated KTP team supports organisations throughout the entire process – from application development and project design to associate recruitment, administrative support, relationship management and pastoral care. Any business sector can apply for a KTP, including not-for-profit and public sector organisations.