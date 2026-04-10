Unlocking Student Creativity This World Creativity & Innovation Day 

As schools across the UK prepare to mark World Creativity and Innovation Week (15–21 April) and Creativity and Innovation Day on 21 April, many teachers are looking for meaningful ways to help young people stretch their imaginations and develop original ideas. To support this, Samsung is offering a suite of free, ready‑to‑use resources through its Solve for Tomorrow programme – designed to inspire creative confidence and encourage students to develop tech‑for‑good solutions to real‑world challenges.

Celebrating a Global Moment for Imagination

World Creativity and Innovation Day (WCID) is an international celebration recognising creativity as a vital 21st‑century skill. It encourages learners of all ages to explore new ideas, collaborate with others, and use imaginative thinking to make a positive impact in their communities.

Creativity isn’t just a personal trait – it’s a skill that improves with guidance and practice. According to research from Samsung, 48% of young people feel confident they could invent or develop a tech product that benefits society, suggesting that students have the ideas but often lack structured opportunities to explore them.

Free Resources to Spark Big Ideas

Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow initiative helps secondary students aged 11 to 18 develop innovative ideas using technology as a tool for positive change. The resources are designed to take learners from a blank page to a fully formed idea, supporting teachers who want to integrate more creativity, problem‑solving, and design thinking into their lessons.

All materials are completely free and can be used flexibly – during lessons, form time, enrichment sessions, or as stand‑alone creativity challenges. The Imagination Lab set is particularly suited to Creativity & Innovation Week, offering structured activities that build confidence in brainstorming, solution‑building, and big‑picture thinking.

“Really fantastic – the students enjoyed it. It is brilliant for getting students to think outside the box and truly promotes creativity,” – Teacher feedback on Solve for Tomorrow resources

A Spotlight on Student Innovation

The Solve for Tomorrow competition – now closed for this academic year, with the finals taking place soon – gives students the chance to work with Samsung mentors and turn their ideas into tangible prototypes. The next cycle will open at the start of the new school year, offering another opportunity for young people to explore innovation and entrepreneurship.

Past winners have developed powerful tech‑for‑good solutions, including:

Athena: a haptic collar enabling deaf users to feel music

HeartAware: a mobile tool that detects heart‑risk indicators in under‑served communities

These projects demonstrate what can happen when young people are given the skills and confidence to address problems that matter to them.

“Solve for Tomorrow is so valuable for young people. They explore entrepreneurship with support from one of the biggest tech companies in the world.” – Andy Davis, Expert Mentor, Samsung Research

“It gave us guidance for now and for the rest of our lives.” – Previous winning student team

Teachers also highlight the benefits:

“Being able to let students develop something that could become real – with support, feedback and potential rewards – ticks every box.” – Mr Wright, William Farr School

Empowering the Next Generation of Innovators

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow resources are already being used in over a third of secondary schools across the UK and Ireland, and they continue to grow in popularity among educators who want to help students connect creativity, STEM skills and social impact.

Creativity & Innovation Week offers the perfect moment for schools to encourage students to try new experiences, experiment with ideas, and explore their own creative potential. Through free, practical tools and inspiring real‑world examples, Samsung aims to make creativity accessible to every young person – and to empower the next generation of inventive thinkers.