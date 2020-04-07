 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Code Nation to provide virtual training courses for furloughed staff and apprentices

Details
Hits: 102
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Code Nation has extended its business-led training courses via their virtual learning environment, enabling those recently furloughed to reskill and join the digital workforce.

Business owners who wish to upskill their team, or who are facing the tough decision on whether to furlough staff, can now take some comfort in the opportunity that allows any furloughed member of staff to be retrained during the furloughed period - helping both the team member to access future career opportunities and the business to digitally transform their workforce. 

For individuals wishing to upskill or retrain as a Software Developer, Code Nation’s courses are now being taught remotely in their virtual learning environment by full-time instructors, utilising the latest technology and tools available in remote and virtual learning.

Code Nation’s 3 week ‘Develop: Coding’ course immerses students in the fundamentals of front-end and mobile app development and gives them a platform to build their careers in the digital sector, while their flagship 12 week ‘Master: Coding’ bootcamp prepares students for careers as professional developers with a full-stack curriculum shaped by the demands of technical employers.

Code Nation’s CEO, Andy Lord said:

“Given the unprecedented situation regarding COVID-19, we want to help more people improve their technical knowledge and gain skills that will make them employable in the modern workforce. Our virtual classroom provides students with the ability to learn and engage with us no matter where they are”. 

Students joining the courses will be trained in the latest web technologies and agile methodologies to enable them to upskill within their current business or apply for new roles. Graduates are prepared to join a sector that is seeing a further increase in the demand for talent following the emergence of new virtual solutions driven by the current government lockdown measures.

Code Nation’s training courses have traditionally been available in their UK-based campuses to deliver ‘work ready’ courses for anyone wishing to move into the digital sector. However, their employment-focussed training is now being delivered virtually in order to maintain their efforts in solving the digital skills gap whilst giving those who have been furloughed access to career-transforming training.

Andy continues, “The current lockdown has changed the way we go about our lives. It's forced businesses to adapt in order to survive - whether that's adjusting your meetings to Zoom calls or building a whole new digital infrastructure. From one end of the spectrum to the other - we've seen a digital transformation in the wake of the crisis, even at Code Nation.

Advertisement

Government must not allow universities to fail during the coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Universities must be given extra protection during the #Covid_19 pande
Sellafield's Rebecca sets daily science challenges for children
Sector News
Sellafield scientist, Rebecca Ballantyne, to set daily science challen
Imperial College transforms halls of residence into accommodation for NHS volunteers
Sector News
@ImperialCollege London has opened up its halls of residence at Wilson

“Business's new reliance on tech means they'll need to level up their digital capabilities and we can help them do it. If they've unfortunately had to furlough staff that can't work given the current climate - we can turn them into tech superstars by the time ‘business as usual’ comes around, or if they've been inspired by working virtually to change the way they operate - we can help them level up their development teams and create tech talent for them for free”.

Businesses in need of technical talent at this time can train their staff for free using Code Nation’s apprenticeship programme. Apprentices start their programme with the ‘Master: Coding’ bootcamp for 12 weeks to complete all of the required off-the-job training and develop the technical skills and commercial awareness that their employer requires. All of this is done at no cost to the business thanks to the Apprenticeship Levy. 

Individuals who are looking for a career change or an opportunity to learn the skills required to enter the digital industries can also take advantage of this opportunity, learning to code from the comfort of their own home during the current lockdown period.

For more information about Code Nation, please visit: wearecodenation.com 

For Government guidance regarding furloughed staff training as apprentices, click here

You may also be interested in these articles:

Outline content for Media, Broadcast and Production T Level under consultation
Sector News
@IFAteched welcome views on the draft outline content for the #TLevel
Reading College donate much needed PPE equipment to Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
Sector News
@Activate_Learn has reached out to a local #NHS trust to donate much n
Scottish Universities battle against Covid-19 praised by Scottish Secretary
Sector News
@ScotSecofState Alister Jack commends the pioneering work of Scotlandâ
University of Northampton Nursing students sign up to support the NHS
Sector News
More than 200 nursing students have answered the governmentâ€™s call t
Wilberforce College pleased to send spare Science PPE to frontline NHS staff
Sector News
@WilberforceSFC pleased to send spare Science #PPE to frontline #NHS s
Government must not allow universities to fail during the coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Universities must be given extra protection during the #Covid_19 pande
Sellafield's Rebecca sets daily science challenges for children
Sector News
Sellafield scientist, Rebecca Ballantyne, to set daily science challen
Imperial College transforms halls of residence into accommodation for NHS volunteers
Sector News
@ImperialCollege London has opened up its halls of residence at Wilson
CNet Training Focus on Data Centre Sustainability
Sector News
With sustainability being at the forefront of industry across the worl
CNet Training Gives Back to Students in East Anglia
Sector News
Global leader in technical education for the digital infrastructure in
Prospective students invited to Bishop Auckland College and South West Durham Training's â€˜virtualâ€™ open event
Sector News
A County Durham college and its engineering training centre are inviti
St George's COVID-19 course for GPs launches with 15k+ healthcare professional learners
Sector News
@StGeorgesUni of Londonâ€™s #COVID_19 course for GPs launches today on

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4350)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page