Inspire Education Group appoint James Whybrow as Vice Principal for Apprenticeships and Higher Education

Inspire Education Group (IEG) has appointed James Whybrow as its new Vice Principal for Apprenticeships and Higher Education, effective from 9 March 2026.

James will join the Group Executive Team and take on strategic leadership for apprenticeship provision across the Group and higher education delivered through University Centre Peterborough (UCP).

In his new role, James will lead the planning and delivery of apprenticeship and higher education provision across the Group, ensuring programmes align with student demand, employer needs and long-term financial sustainability. He will also continue to strengthen partnerships with employers, regional stakeholders and validating partners to ensure the curriculum remains innovative and responsive to local and regional workforce needs.

James joined Inspire Education Group in 2024, bringing significant experience across further education, apprenticeships and employer partnerships. He has previously held senior roles within large colleges and also brings commercial experience from his time at KPMG, giving him a strong understanding of both the education and business landscapes.

On his appointment, James commented:

“Having spent the last 18 months developing deep roots within our community, I am incredibly proud to take on this new challenge. We are at a critical juncture for skills in our economy, but it is also an immensely exciting time.”

“With the current apprenticeship reforms and the shift toward more flexible modules for higher-level learning, we have a unique window to innovate. I have already built fantastic relationships with our local employers and stakeholders, and I look forward to strengthening those partnerships to ensure our curriculum remains a driving force for regional growth. It is a privilege to build upon the exceptional foundations at UCP and continue making a tangible impact on the lives of our learners and our community.”

The appointment comes as Liz Knight, Academic Director at University Centre Peterborough, prepares to retire after an outstanding 33-year career with the organisation and its predecessor institutions.

As Vice Principal, James will play a key role in supporting Inspire Education Group’s priorities, ensuring strong learner outcomes while continuing to expand partnerships with employers and stakeholders across the region.

The appointment to this executive post marks a strategic step in the Group’s continued ambition to deliver consistently outstanding provision across Stamford College, Peterborough College and University Centre Peterborough. It reflects IEG’s commitment to strengthening curriculum quality, student experience and outcomes across further education, higher education and apprenticeships.

Inspire Education Group currently supports over 11,000 students each year across Peterborough College, Stamford College and University Centre Peterborough, delivering education and training from entry level through to higher education.

Inspire Education Group continues to invest in leadership, systems and partnerships that improve outcomes, transform lives and support sustainable regional growth.