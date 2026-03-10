Business Students Raise £350 for Cancer Research UK

Business students at Barking & Dagenham College have successfully raised £350 for Cancer Research UK after organising a vibrant on-campus fundraising event that featured a variety of sweet treats and refreshments. The event was not only a chance for students to show their creativity but also an opportunity to engage the college community in supporting an important cause.

The students planned and ran a series of stalls selling homemade cakes, biscuits, waffles, sweets, drinks and even a popular and aptly coloured freshly made candyfloss option. The eye-catching candyfloss in particular drew in large crowds, and the combination of visually appealing and delicious treats proved irresistible. Fellow students and staff turned out in great numbers, demonstrating the strong sense of community and support that the college fosters. The event was organised as part of the students’ business coursework, giving them valuable hands-on experience in areas such as marketing, budgeting, teamwork, and customer service. This approach allowed the students to apply the theories they had learned in the classroom to a practical, real-world situation, all while contributing to a cause that impacts thousands of people each year.

The group took full responsibility for every aspect of the event. They promoted it across the college, managed stock levels to ensure there was enough to meet demand, handled finances carefully to track profits and costs, and actively engaged customers throughout the day to create a welcoming atmosphere. Their careful planning and hard work paid off, with several popular items selling out before the event concluded. The success of the day was a testament to their organisational skills, creativity, and dedication.

Business student Carla Lungescu, the team leader, said: “We wanted to organise something that would bring everyone together while raising money for a cause that affects so many people. Planning the event helped us develop real business skills, but the best part was seeing how supportive everyone was.” Her words capture both the practical and emotional benefits of the project, highlighting how the students not only honed their business abilities but also experienced the rewarding feeling of community involvement.

Their tutor, Dilon Beqa, praised the students’ commitment and professionalism: “I am incredibly proud of the students for the dedication, creativity and teamwork they showed. They approached this project with enthusiasm and treated it like a real business enterprise. Raising £350 for Cancer Research UK is a fantastic achievement, and they should be very proud of themselves.” His recognition reinforced the students’ efforts and underscored the significance of combining academic learning with social responsibility.

The event highlights how Barking & Dagenham College students are successfully combining practical learning with meaningful community impact. By applying business skills in a real-world context, these students have proven that their work can extend far beyond the classroom, making a tangible difference in the lives of others while developing skills that will serve them throughout their careers.