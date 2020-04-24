 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Providing apprenticeships during the coronavirus outbreak

Details
Hits: 92
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Guidance for apprentices, employers, training providers and assessment organisations about changes to apprenticeships due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Documents

Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance for apprentices, employers, training providers, end-point assessment organisations and external quality assurance providers

HTML

Details

This is a difficult time for apprentices, employers and providers of apprenticeship training, assessment and external assurance. The government is committed to supporting apprentices, and employers continue to build the skills capabilities the country needs now and in the future.

The Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) is responding by taking steps to ensure that, wherever possible, apprentices can continue and complete their apprenticeship, despite any break they need to take as a result of COVID-19, and to support providers during this challenging time.

The support we are providing includes:

  • confirming flexibilities to allow furloughed apprentices to continue their training and to take their end-point assessment, and to allow existing furloughed employees to start a new apprenticeship, as long as it does not provide services to or generate revenue for their employer
  • encouraging training providers to deliver training to apprentices remotely, and via e-learning, as far as is practicable
  • allowing the modification of end-point assessment arrangements, including remote assessments wherever practicable and possible - this is in order to support employers, providers and end-point assessment organisation (EPAOs) to maintain progress and achievement for apprentices
  • clarifying that apprentices ready for assessment, but who cannot be assessed due to COVID-19 issues, can have their end-point assessment rescheduled
  • apprentices whose gateway is delayed can have an extension to the assessment time frame
  • enabling employers and training providers to report and initiate a break in learning, where the interruption to learning due to COVID-19 is greater than 4 weeks
  • clarification on how to record breaks in learning in March so that funding is not unnecessarily disrupted
  • confirming that, where apprentices are made redundant, it is our ambition to find them alternative employment and continue their apprenticeship as quickly as possible and within 12 weeks
  • confirming that where apprentices are made redundant and are ready to go through gateway, that providers and EPAOs are able to make the necessary assessment arrangements to support these apprentices

We are keeping the developing situation, and our guidance, under review and will continue updating this guidance as new information is available and/or the situation evolves.

Our information should be read alongside the government’s COVID-19 guidance and support for businesses, in particular the salary support for furloughed employees, which also applies to apprentices.

Read guidance from the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IFATE) on the delivery of assessment.

DfE coronavirus helpline

Telephone 0800 046 8687

If you have a query about coronavirus (COVID-19) relating to schools and other educational establishments, and children's social care, in England contact our helpline.

Lines are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm and weekends 10am to 4pm.

If you work in a school, please have your unique reference number (URN or UK PRN) available when calling the helpline.

Published 23 March 2020
Last updated 24 April 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated information on furloughed apprentices, end-point assessment, functional skills apprentices and qualification certification.

  2. Updated with new information on continuing training and end point assessment for furloughed apprentices, and pausing new funding audits.

  3. First published.

    Advertisement

    Government plans to deliver remote learning supported by Microsoft
    Sector News
    This afternoon, the UK Government has announced updates to its plans t
    University of Plymouth Student receives national award to boost robotics studies
    Sector News
    @PlyUni student has been awarded a prestigious bursary by the Institut
    List of standards with temporary discretions or flexibilities
    Sector News
    Last updated 24 April 2020Â This table includes links to information f

You may also be interested in these articles:

ESFA post-16 provider relief scheme
Sector News
Information about @ESFAgov support available for post-16 training prov
Actions for FE colleges and providers during the coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Guidance for further education #FE providers on maintaining education
Covid-19 support package for apprenticeships and adult education
Sector News
An important step from @EducationGovUK but still far from a fair appro
Hugh Baird College are very proud to have such inspirational and dedicated students, supporting the healthcare workforce and providing exceptional care
Sector News
@HughBaird College’s Health, Social Care, Nursing and Dental student
Government plans to deliver remote learning supported by Microsoft
Sector News
This afternoon, the UK Government has announced updates to its plans t
University of Plymouth Student receives national award to boost robotics studies
Sector News
@PlyUni student has been awarded a prestigious bursary by the Institut
List of standards with temporary discretions or flexibilities
Sector News
Last updated 24 April 2020 This table includes links to information f
Supporting our apprentices through lockdown
Sector News
@Steve_WillisLTD is one of the leading gas, plumbing and electrical tr
Extra £12 million support to keep young people at risk of neglect or abuse safe during the Coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Vulnerable children most at risk of neglect, violence or exploitation
Ofqual's approach to VTQs is fair and based on consistent principles
Sector News
@Ofqual approach to VTQs is fair and based on consistent principles sa
Surge in calls regarding redundancies and returning to work as employers plan their next steps
Sector News
@Peninsula_UK sees a surge in calls to their #HR advice line regarding
@HaveringCollege are pulling together to support local communities in the fight against COVID-19
Sector News
@HaveringCollege staff are playing their part in helping to support ou

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4469)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page