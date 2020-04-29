 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Employers call for furlough scheme to be more flexible and extended to September

Details
Hits: 67
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

New @CIPD survey of 1,000 employers highlights need for #furloughed workers to be able to work part-time 

Employers want to see the Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (JRS) made more flexible to allow furloughed staff to work reduced hours and for the scheme to be extended to at least the end of September. 

This is according to a new survey of more than 1,000 employers commissioned by the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development. The CIPD is warning that without these changes, the current JRS could prove to be a waiting room for unemployment and fail to protect significant numbers of the jobs it set out to save. 

The CIPD’s survey shows that almost half (46%) of employers have already furloughed staff, while another 10% plan to do so. However more than three quarters of employers that have already furloughed staff (76%) or plan to furlough staff (78%) said that making the scheme more flexible to enable furloughed staff to work reduced hours would be useful. 

Seven in ten employers (70%) that have already used or are considering using the furlough scheme, said that up to half of furloughed staff could potentially work reduced hours, while 16% of these organisations reported that more than 50% of furloughed staff could work reduced hours. The CIPD says that changes to the scheme to allow short-time working would enable hundreds of thousands of furloughed staff to work in some capacity, helping to protect jobs, support businesses and reduce the burden on public finances, as many employers would require a lower wage subsidy from the Government. 

In addition to greater flexibility, employers would also like the JRS extended by three months, to the end of September, with 60% identifying this as the most important labour market policy change that would help them deal with the impact of COVID-19. This is crucial given that the CIPD’s survey suggests that the JRS has played a vital role in protecting jobs to-date, with just 7% of employers having already made redundancies in response to Covid-19 to-date, with a further 12% planning to. 

CIPD Chief Executive, Peter Cheese, commented:  

“The Government has worked hard to get the job retention scheme up and running so quickly. However, urgent decisions must now be taken to make it more flexible and to extend it so employers can continue to protect jobs.  

“Letting furloughed staff work some hours, where possible, will enable organisations to bring back workers from furlough gradually while rebuilding their business. This will be vital as lockdown measures are eased over a number of weeks or months, and will reduce the risk of large-scale redundancies in this next phase of the crisis.  

Advertisement

Former Tamworth College student helpsâ€¯fly stranded passengers back home
Sector News
Olivia Bownâ€¯is a formerâ€¯Travel and Tourism student from Tamworth C
Gavin Williamson must address Commons over concerns for vulnerable children
Sector News
The Liberal Democrats are calling on Secretary of State for Education,
Technoleg o bell yn helpu ymgeiswyr Rhydgrawnt
Sector News
Mae myfyrwyr Safon Uwch o Goleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi bod yn defnyddio t

“The Government must also consider extending the scheme to at least the end of September. This will provide more certainty for employers and ensure that there is no ‘cliff edge’ exit from furlough straight to redundancy for hundreds of thousands of workers at the end of June.  

“The Government has shown its prepared to adapt and improve its rescue packages for businesses and workers as this crisis develops. It needs to do so again here. Equally, businesses must play their part. We need to see employers weigh up the ethical, legal and financial considerations of using the scheme, to act openly and responsibly to ensure that a more flexible system is not abused, and that public money goes to the businesses that need it the most.”  

You may also be interested in these articles:

Former Tamworth College student helps fly stranded passengers back home
Sector News
Olivia Bown is a former Travel and Tourism student from Tamworth C
Wattie’s on the road in response to COVID crisis
Sector News
The Border’s community is full of heart-warming stories of those who
Her Majesty The Queen to send a message to the nation to mark 75th anniversary of VE Day
Sector News
Her Majesty The Queen @RoyalFamily will send a message to the nation o
Barnsley College donates vital PPE to Barnsley Hospital
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Public Services department have donated desperately n
THREE QUARTERS OF SCHOOL LEAVERS ARE UNAWARE OF JOBCENTRE PLUS SUPPORT
Sector News
NEW YOUTH EMPLOYMENT GROUP FORMS TO AVOID A LOST GENERATION, AS NEW FI
Gavin Williamson must address Commons over concerns for vulnerable children
Sector News
The Liberal Democrats are calling on Secretary of State for Education,
Technoleg o bell yn helpu ymgeiswyr Rhydgrawnt
Sector News
Mae myfyrwyr Safon Uwch o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi bod yn defnyddio t
Remote technology helps Oxbridge hopefuls
Sector News
A Level students from @GowerCollegeSwa have been using technology to k
Students in England encouraged to apply now for student finance
Sector News
Students in England are being encouraged by @SLCComms to apply for stu
Need a haircut during lockdown? Casey’s Guide to Cutting Men’s Hair at Home
Sector News
Casey’s Guide to Cutting Men’s Hair at Home. @hughbaird provide ad
Could “Workshopping” and “Design Sprints” increase productivity and job satisfaction?
Sector News
The Workshoppers Playbook by @Jicecream and CEO of @AJSmartDesign reve
Managing change as an employer during the #Coronavirus lockdown
Sector News
Managing change as an employer – advice by @davidpriceCEO - workplac

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4481)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page