City of London Corporation opens youth hostel for the Square Mile’s homeless population

Details
The City of London Corporation has opened up a youth hostel to provide a safe place for homeless people in the Square Mile.

The YHA hostel, which is located on Carter Lane, has been converted to a 20-bed hostel to give the City’s most vulnerable population a place to stay during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City Corporation has initially leased the hostel, which was once a school for choirboys, until the end of July. This date will be subject to ongoing review.

The hostel will be staffed 24/7 in line with social distancing guidance and alcohol and drug support services will be available to those that are in the hostel.

Marianne Fredricks, Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Sub Committee, said:

“The whole country is living in uncertain and difficult times. For the City of London Corporation, one of our main priorities is to ensure the safety and security of our homeless population during this pandemic.

“We are doing everything we can to safeguard some of our most vulnerable people.

“The youth hostel will provide a safe, warm and supportive place for them during this exceptionally difficult time.”

The hostel will provide hot meals and showers to those living there.

Notes to Editors

About the City of London Corporation:

The City of London Corporation is the governing body of the Square Mile dedicated to a vibrant and thriving City, supporting a diverse and sustainable London within a globally successful UK.

www.cityoflondon.gov.uk

