David Sefton announced Director of Culture and Creative Projects at University of Kent

The University of Kent’s (@UniKent) newly formed Institute of Cultural and Creative Industries (ICCI) has appointed David Sefton as Director of Culture and Creative Projects.

This is a new position that will have a pivotal role to play in the development of ICCI and underlines the University of Kent’s commitment to the arts and creative industries.

David will be responsible for the delivery of an ambitious programme of creative activities and events at the University and across Kent. This includes events at the Gulbenkian Arts Centre and Colyer-Fergusson Hall on campus and the annual bOing! International Family Festival each August.

David joins with a wealth of experience across the arts in the UK, the US and Australia, including a decade on London’s South Bank where he was founding director of the legendary Meltdown Festival; following that he spent ten years in the US Artistic & Executive Director of UCLA Live, the public arts unit of the University of California in Los Angeles and one of America’s largest campus-based public presenters.

From there he moved to Australia where he was Artistic Director of the Adelaide Festival (Australia’s equivalent to the Edinburgh International Festival). He has consulted for the Walt Disney Organisation and is also the recipient of awards including the Chevalier des Artes et Lettres, presented by the French President in May 2010.

Catherine Richardson, Director of ICCI says:

‘I am delighted to welcome David to the Institute and the University. At ICCI we offer brilliant, creative experiences for a whole range of audiences, bringing international names to Kent and supporting the development of local artists.

‘David’s experience and innovative approach will help us take this work to the next level, reaching wider audiences and inspiring future generations of creative talent.’

David Sefton said:

‘I’m thrilled to be joining the University of Kent at such an exciting time for the Institute. I have spent a significant part of my career in the arts working within major academic institutions and am convinced that there is enormous benefit to be gained for academia and the creative industries from an active partnership like this. The University of Kent has a great history, a great team and extraordinary potential and I very much look forward to what the future holds.’

