 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

UK labour market: November 2020

Details
Hits: 98
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Weak figures driven by continued fall in hiring and spare capacity – more measures needed to support jobs recovery 

Sector response to November ONS Labour Market Stats Release

Institute for Employment Studies comment:

"Today’s figures show that the labour market continued to weaken through the autumn, weighed down by the ongoing fallout from the first lockdown.  Firms have brought back around four million people from furlough, but made redundant just over 300 thousand.  Redundancies are now higher than they were at the peak of the last recession, and rising at their fastest ever rate.  We anticipate that they will peak at around 450 thousand a quarter by the end of the year. 

"Of most concern today however are new figures showing that hiring continued to fall through the summer, and was lower even than it was during lockdown itself – with 1.4 million people starting a new job, compared with 1.5 million during lockdown (and 1.7 million before the crisis).  This will reflect both the huge spare capacity in firms as they dealt with furlough and the crisis, but also continued uncertainty about the future including as a result of Brexit.  This in turn is feeding through into particularly acute impacts on youth employment, which is down by more than a quarter of a million to its lowest ever level.  In all, more than half of the total fall in employment is explained by fewer young people in work.

"Looking ahead, the second lockdown means that these figures are likely to deteriorate further through the winter, and this will be added to by uncertainty around Brexit.  With the Spending Review just a few weeks away, the Chancellor needs to look at measures to get hiring going again and quickly – in particular by raising the National Insurance threshold so as to reduce labour taxes for firms, and by boosting departmental budgets so that public sector employment can pick up more of the slack from the private sector."

Dave Innes, Head of Economics at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said:

“With unemployment already rising sharply and a record number of redundancies in September – even before the second wave hit – today’s figures point to a tough winter ahead for many. For families already in poverty it will be tougher still.

“In the face of continued uncertainty the Government was right to extend the furlough scheme until March 2021. But the eleventh-hour decision will have cost jobs and will give little comfort to those who have already been made redundant. The poorest are being hit hardest too: low-paid workers are more likely to work in sectors where jobs are most at risk.

Findings from Ofsted visits in October
Sector News
Amanda Spielman @OfstedNews discusses what we found in our visits to e
City Corporation welcomes London Living Wage increase
Sector News
The City of London Corporation has welcomed an increase to the London
Plymouth University launches new Â£200,000 Research and Development Fund
Sector News
The University of Plymouth has launched a new funding programme for th

“With each job lost, the case for making the £20 a week increase to Universal Credit permanent only becomes stronger. The Government must also extend this lifeline to those on legacy benefits, and take the decision as soon as possible. In the midst of the deepest recession on record it just isn’t right to leave 16 million people waiting to know if they will be £1000 worse off a year from April.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said: 

“Today’s figures underline the scale of the challenge we’re facing. I know that this is a tough time for those who have sadly already lost their jobs, and I want to reassure anyone that is worried about the coming winter months that we will continue to support those affected and protect the lives and livelihoods of people across this country.

“That’s why we’ve extended the furlough scheme until March to protect millions of jobs across the UK and support people to continue to provide for their families.

“And for young people, who have been particularly hit by this crisis, we’ve launched the £2 billion Kickstart Scheme to create hundreds of thousands of new, fully subsidised jobs to ensure nobody is left without hope or opportunity.”

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO of City & Guilds Group commented:

“The latest unemployment data paints a truly worrying picture for the long-term health of the UK jobs market. With unemployment surging to 4.8%, is it now time to accept that the Government’s attempts to redirect and retrain the newly unemployed does not go far enough. We urge Government to prioritise working with local authorities and business leaders to create long-term solutions to curtail the looming jobs crisis and make employment pathways more accessible.

"This is not about reinventing the wheel, but rather developing grassroots solutions to match skills to jobs, and supply to demand – and we propose that a national network of Employment and Training Hubs could help join the dots. As we move deeper into the second lockdown and see its impact, providing people with the right support and framework to gain the necessary skills, advice and access to meaningful employment, is more crucial than ever.”

Stephen Evans, chief executive of Learning and Work Institute, said:

“Today’s data reflect the partial reopening of the economy during the summer. Total hours worked and vacancies rose, while the rise in unemployment was partly driven by more people starting to look for work though employment did fall too. Nonetheless, employment, hours worked and vacancies remain below pre-pandemic levels.

“We face a long winter of tighter restrictions ahead. The extension of the furlough scheme will help to cushion the blow, but a record rise in redundancies shows we have tough times ahead. With tentatively positive signs for a vaccine, the case for continuing economic support to limit the damage is clear.”

James Reed, Chairman of REED, said:

“It’s no real surprise that today’s ONS figures show a gloomy picture of the UK’s labour market as the pandemic continues to make an impact. Given the latest lockdown restrictions, it’s clear support from the government was needed to stave off mass redundancies - the extension of the furlough scheme to March is welcome and will help companies and individuals manage this transition.

“There are bright spots breaking through, and signs that the UK economy is turning a corner towards job growth. Reed.co.uk saw over 162,000 new jobs posted in October - a 15% increase on September.

“The strong GDP resurgence reported in Q3 translated into jobs over Autumn and the second lockdown hasn’t yet had the same negative effect as the first. On the REED website last week, we saw the second-highest number of new jobs posted since the pandemic began in March, aided by a rise in seasonal job vacancies.

“The jobs market over the past nine months has gone through a storm of biblical proportions, but the outlook for the new year is sunny. I expect a rapid recovery in the labour market in 2021 driven by improved testing, improved treatment and potentially a new vaccine which would make future lockdowns unnecessary.”

Neil Carberry, Chief Executive of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation said:

“There are few surprises in today’s data, and we know that tackling rising unemployment will be a national priority over the next few months. But news in the past week - of progress on a vaccine and in the extension of support packages - should mean businesses have more confidence to retain people and bring on new staff than they had a couple of weeks ago.

“Nevertheless, we are in a tough spot with redundancies hitting a record a record 314,000 in the three months to September. The focus needs to be on measures that will help employers retain staff and create new jobs, starting with a sensible approach to tax. Reducing employers National Insurance contributions, the biggest tax on business, will help struggling businesses retain jobs while encouraging those which need extra capacity to hire more staff.

“We now have 50 days until the Brexit transition period ends. The restarting of negotiations is promising but every effort must be made now to secure a deal that ensures businesses can continue to trade, especially in services which makes up 80% of our economy."

Recruitment expert Paul Naha-Biswas, CEO and Founder at recruitment tech platform Sixley:

“The ONS’s latest UK labour market figures show the bruising economic impact of the pandemic - and the figures don’t tell the complete picture either. UK businesses and the workforce are facing challenging economic times, exacerbated by the restrictions imposed following the second lockdown.

“However, there are some positive signs that the UK economy bounced back from the first lockdown with significant growth in Q3 and there’s hope it can do so again in December, especially with further government support thanks to the extension of the furlough scheme.

“Regardless, jobseekers are on the rise among those furloughed and unemployed, and even those in employment who are looking for new pastures in 2021. After a period of stagnation, the labour market is being mobilised again and we must be ready to approach recruitment in different ways when restrictions ease and businesses reopen. We should take collective responsibility by looking out for job opportunities and sharing them with our network. Recommending contacts for roles can help them stand out in a crowded space and can reduce the investment of time and money for businesses.

“Never before has the pool of talent available to businesses been so strong and diverse, and those businesses who show the most dynamism in recruitment will benefit the most in the short and long term.”

Further information:

  • Our unprecedented package of grants, loans and employment support worth over £210bn has protected millions of jobs and businesses across the country.
  • Our Plan for Jobs supports, creates and protects jobs and includes measures to provide opportunities and skills to those who’ve lost their jobs, including through:
    • Our £2bn Kickstart scheme which will create hundreds of thousands of new, fully subsidised jobs for young people looking for new opportunities.
    • A £111 million investment to triple the scale of traineeships in 2020-21 ensuring more young people have access to high quality training.
    • £17 million of funding to triple the number of sector-based work academy placements in 2020-21
    • Nearly £900 million to double the number of work coaches to 27,000
    • Over a quarter of a million more young people to benefit from an extra £32 million investment in the National Careers Service

Estimates of employment, unemployment, economic inactivity and other employment-related statistics for the UK.

Documents

UK labour market: November 2020

https://www.ons.gov.uk/releases/uklabourmarketnovember2020

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Findings from Ofsted visits in October
Sector News
Amanda Spielman @OfstedNews discusses what we found in our visits to e
City Corporation welcomes London Living Wage increase
Sector News
The City of London Corporation has welcomed an increase to the London
Plymouth University launches new £200,000 Research and Development Fund
Sector News
The University of Plymouth has launched a new funding programme for th
Leeds Manufacturing Festival announce sponsors backing manufacturing careers initiative
Sector News
Organisers of the Leeds Manufacturing Festival, launched this month to
Ofsted report into the impact of the pandemic across education settings
Sector News
@OfstedNews: Children hardest hit by COVID-19 pandemic are regressing
Rethink cut to Union Learning Fund and work with unions to level up skills after coronavirus
Sector News
The government has been urged to rethink the planned cut to the Union
The end of predicted grades?
Sector News
Admissions Process Review: @UCAS maps reforms of higher education admi
DFN project SEARCH hails frontline graduates during Learning Disability Work Week 2020
Sector News
DFN Project SEARCH (@dfnsearch) has hailed the impact of its graduate
Close To Two Thirds Of Teachers Considering Leaving Profession Due To Poor Wellbeing
Sector News
Poor wellbeing in the education sector has left nearly two thirds of
How to become an Accredited First Aid for Mental Health Trainer
Sector News
How do I become or qualify as the first aid for Mental Health Instruct
New engineering apprenticeship opportunity for training providers
Sector News
The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (@LEEA_INT), the leading t
Game-Changing Innovation from University Students Chosen for Global Graduate Showcase
Sector News
There are 24 UK and Irish @GlobalGradShow entrants out ot the 100 subm

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Alex Frost
Alex Frost has published a new article: Leeds Manufacturing Festival announce sponsors backing manufacturing careers initiative 17 hours 3 minutes ago
SafeCert Awards
SafeCert Awards shared a photo. 18 hours 40 minutes ago

1
SafeCert Awards
SafeCert Awards do you wish to deliver accredited awards such as first aid, mental health first aid, fire safety, health and safety, coshh, risk assessment, manual... Show more

Safecert

Awarding Body for First Aid, Health and Safety, Healthcare, Teaching, Assessing and IQA Qualifications. Who We Are The Safe Awarding Body. We are an Awarding…

18 hours 34 minutes ago
loader
loader
Attachment
Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Your opportunity to influence the future of training and development within the Construction and Engineering sector 20 hours 13 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5095)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page