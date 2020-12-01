 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Interserve Learning & Employment announces completion of a rebrand to become Realise

Details
Hits: 148
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Completion of a rebrand, Realise

@Interserve Learning & Employment has unveiled a new name and logo as part of an extensive rebranding initiative, which sees the leading training provider transform into Realise.

The rebrand complements ambitious growth plans revealed following a management buyout in October, backed by investors Enact. The buyout saw the company become a standalone training provider with intentions to create a new brand identity which aligns with the businesses values and proposition.

The new brand identity will bring a more “modern and people-focussed” look to the business which centres on communication.

Gregg Scott, Managing Director of Realise, explained the thought process behind changing the brand:

“Communicating, building trust and inspiring talent are what we do, and it is important that we have a strong brand identity which reflects that.

Since the very beginning, we have remained committed to our mission to deliver valuable and meaningful learning experiences. Now, more than ever in a modern and increasingly digital world, people need reassurance that the companies they choose to work with are open, transparent and deliver on their promises.

We wanted to create a strong and ownable identity that would resonate with our employees, learners and the employers we support. We recognised that our business centres on people, with one of our key strengths being human interaction – and that is exactly what we’ve built our brand upon - two-way communication.  

As Realise, we are better reflecting who and what we are, as well as creating a distinctive brand in the apprenticeship, adult learning and vocational training markets.”

A new website is in the planning and expected to launch in early 2021.

NMITE opens for business and launches search for 50 future engineers â€“ no experience necessary
Sector News
@nmite_ac (New Model Institute for Technology and Engineering) opens f
Skills for Health need your contribution to Pharmacy Services Apprenticeships SCQF L6 & L8 review
Sector News
Skills for Health (@skillsforhealth) champion the benefits of workforc
Diversifying the nationâ€™s talent pool: leading coding bootcamp Makers announces partnership with Coding Black Females to provide software skills training for 6 women
Sector News
As it continues its mission to boost diversity in the nationâ€™s digit

You may also be interested in these articles:

NMITE opens for business and launches search for 50 future engineers – no experience necessary
Sector News
@nmite_ac (New Model Institute for Technology and Engineering) opens f
Skills for Health need your contribution to Pharmacy Services Apprenticeships SCQF L6 & L8 review
Sector News
Skills for Health (@skillsforhealth) champion the benefits of workforc
Video created by Bath Spa University students helps Somerset Wildlife Trust raise awareness of fatal fungal disease
Sector News
Four BA (Hons) Creative Media students from Bath Spa University (@Bath
Diversifying the nation’s talent pool: leading coding bootcamp Makers announces partnership with Coding Black Females to provide software skills training for 6 women
Sector News
As it continues its mission to boost diversity in the nation’s digit
Coleg Cambria unveils new leadership team following restructure
Sector News
THE new-look leadership team at @ColegCambria is focused on driving ch
UK Reads to reach over 3000 children with free books in time for Christmas.
Sector News
Literacy charity UK Reads (@WorldLiteracy) is set to provide 3000 book
Virtual leadership and team development course hailed a success by top organisations
Sector News
A RENOWNED leadership coach has found an innovative new way to share h
“If you choose to be an adventurer, you get on a rollercoaster” - parents and students discover the importance of being an adventurer during ACS Cobham virtual event
Sector News
Parents, teenagers, teachers and members of the wider Surrey community
EDF named universities’ green supplier of choice
Sector News
A recent study by @UswitchUK looking into UK universities’ commitme
Virtual Careers event at Thomas Telford UTC
Sector News
On Tuesday 22nd September, two representatives from St. Modwen Homes w
Ofsted warns of risk to children ‘out of sight’ during pandemic
Sector News
@OfstedNews' Chief Inspector of Education and Children’s Social Care
Little SERC Officially Opens – Helping Parents Realise Big Ambitions
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College’s creche, Little SERC (@S_ERC), was o

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5143)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page