 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

UK EdTech sector grows to £3.5bn as demand surges for digital classrooms and AR

Details
Hits: 330
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

UK #EdTech sector grew by 72% in 2020 – with further growth forecast this year amid Spring Term school closures 

Lockdown measures and mandatory school closures in 2020 led to an explosive 71.5% growth of the UK’s education technology sector (edtech) – in spite an -11% contraction in GDP (as of November 2020).

  • Top of the class: 72% UK growth vs 18% global growth
  • Value of UK edtech exports expected to reach almost £300m in Q1 2021
  • +56% increase in job roles advertised in edtech in past year
  • 41% of all edtech investment into Europe goes to UK
  • +91% increase in UK investment, vs +8% in Europe, and -12% in USA
  • Exceptional growth in AR (+119%), digital classrooms (+65%), and SaaS (+57%)

Growth of the UK's edtech sector surpassed the +17.9% year-on-year growth of the industry globally by 4x the pace.

The growth puts the value of the UK edtech market at almost £3.5bn – with edtech exports pre-crisis bringing in £170m to the economy, now expected to have topped £292m.

The findings come from a report by global recruiter Robert Walters and data provider VacancysoftEdTech: The Hyper-Accelerator.

Tom Chambers, Senior Manager – Technology at Robert Walters comments:

“In the UK, the edtech market is still very much in its infancy – whilst a surge in demand was forecast for 2020, the reality exceeded all expectations due to the impact of Covid-19 and the need to continue education remotely, whilst simultaneously breaking down the barriers that prevent marginalised groups from accessing it.

“The requirement for both online courses and virtual classes as permanent academic fixtures will dramatically increase the scale of the sector over the next 12 months.”

David Roberts, CEO of edtech KidsLoop comments:

“Unlike many other sectors, the pandemic acted as a ‘hyper accelerator’ for the edtech market. Overnight educational institutions were expected to take their classroom delivery entirely remote, with technology being the only enabler of this.

“In the UK, the biggest barrier to the uptake of edtech to date has primarily been around the cost & time associated with teacher retraining. However, during lockdown teachers had no choice but to become accustomed to edtech tools and by and large learnt on-the-job.

“On the whole, the UK is early on in its journey of embedding technology into its education system – but now that the doors have been opened, we move increasingly closer to hybrid classrooms with the help of optimised learning platforms.”

SMALL FISH TAKING OVER THE POND

There are currently 600 edtech’s based in the UK – representing just 5% of all tech companies in the country. Despite this, overall vacancies in edtech grew by a staggering +56% in 2020 - compared to a +40% increase in vacancies across all other tech sectors in the UK.

Whilst within the UK and Europe there are yet to be any edtech unicorns (companies valued at over $1bn) – with almost all unicorns based in the USA and China - the tide does seem to be turning.

Update from the Principal - 13 January 2021
Sector News
The announcement on Friday by the First Minister that colleges and sch
New digital finance platform launches for Imperial students
Sector News
The new platform, Blackbullion, is being provided to students for free
The state of inequality with Sir Angus Deaton
Sector News
For many, inequality has become the dominant lens through which to und

In fact, the UK attracts almost half (41%) of all edtech investment coming into Europe. Edtech investment in the UK has grown by +91%, compared to Europe where investment has increased by just +8%, and in the USA there has been a -12% decrease in investment in recent years.

Tom Chambers adds: “The social impact, youth of the companies and general attractiveness of the industry all plays a part in helping edtech to become one of the fastest growing sectors in Europe.”

GROWTH AREAS

The Robert Walters report identifies augmented reality (AR) as one of the key driving forces of the UK edtech market – growing by +119% in the past year alone. Augmented reality enhances the real-world environment with text, sound effects, graphics, and multimedia, with the value of global edtech AR predicted to surpass $5.3bn by 2023.

Digital Classrooms – those that almost wholly reliant on electronic devices and software – grew by +65% last year, and Software as a Service (SaaS) by +57% - a software distribution model where the application is hosted by a vendor/service provider and made available to customers over the internet – such as Google, Amazon and Netflix.

David Roberts adds: “The super-growth area truly will be in young children, in particular products that are more specialised and address niche or more complex needs – with users being premium schools. The biggest barrier in this market is the lack of test data in order to create a solid product, and it is here where the value of data will really grow.”

Download a copy of Edtech: The Hyper-Accelerator report.

Robert Walters: is a global, specialist professional recruitment consultancy. Operating across 31 countries, with offices in technology hubs in London, the North West, Midlands and South East. Organisations rely on us to find high quality professionals for a range of specialist roles. Leaders in technology recruitment, we place candidates on a permanent, contract and interim basis in organisations ranging from the largest corporates world-wide, through to SMEs and start-ups.

Vacancysoft: is a subscription-based data publisher for the Recruitment Industry. Established in 2006, we now have thousands of subscribers worldwide, clients range from FTSE listed businesses to industry specialists, whereby we optimise new client generation, key account management and business strategy.

KidsLoop: is an innovative CLMS platform that features live and interactive classes, an integrated content library, and robust content authoring tools created for children from six months to 10 years old. The system responds to children’s learning and reports on each child’s progress through the world’s most advanced learning analytics technology, allowing schools and parents to interact and see the learning process clearly - such as the child’s level of interest and interaction with the classroom curriculum. The collection and analysis of personalised learning data by the KidsLoop system is considered a breakthrough in the application of technology to education. Information about the pupils, both learning activities taking place in the classroom and at home, is collected and synchronised to provide teachers and parents with constantly updated data about the child’s progress.

You may also be interested in these articles:

UCAS Submissions: Sustainable Grad Jobs Driving Employment
Sector News
The environment and climate change have been identified as the challen
NUS student survey finds students relying on food banks
Sector News
Three in five students continue to say that Coronavirus has had some d
Mayor of Greater Manchester calls on businesses to support digitally excluded young people
Sector News
Mayor of @GreaterMcr, Andy Burnham calls on businesses to support the
Skillsoft’s Lean Into Tech Report Equips Leaders to Address the Technology Skills Gap
Sector News
#DigitalTransformation accelerated amid a turbulent year, illuminating
Union raises Covid safety fears with England’s largest prison education provider
Sector News
The University and College Union (@UCU) has today (Wednesday) lodged a
Update from the Principal - 13 January 2021
Sector News
The announcement on Friday by the First Minister that colleges and sch
New digital finance platform launches for Imperial students
Sector News
The new platform, Blackbullion, is being provided to students for free
The state of inequality with Sir Angus Deaton
Sector News
For many, inequality has become the dominant lens through which to und
Assessment options for qualifications in 2021 - Simon Lebus responds to Secretary of State’s letter
Sector News
Simon Lebus, Chief Regulator @Ofqual responds to a letter from @GavinW
Barnsley College tutor uses digital tools to enhance students’ learning
Sector News
A Childcare #TLevel (Technical qualification) tutor @BarnsleyCollege h
O'Reilly Announces Significant Growth as Businesses Invest in Learning During Pandemic
Sector News
@OReillyMedia Online Learning Experiencing Across-the-Board Growth in
Dealing with communication challenges within the project team
Sector News
When it comes to the workplace, problems with communication can result

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 2 hours

Effective Governance in Post-16 Training (Zoom Conferencing)

Over the course of the last few years, ineffective governance has been one of the most commonly occurring Ofsted criticisms of providers deemed to...

  • Friday, 26 March 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online, National
CSR Scientific Training
CSR Scientific Training changed CSR Scientific Training avatar 8 hours 25 minutes ago
CSR Scientific Training

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5231)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page