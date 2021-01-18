 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The power of storytelling makes Reading with Rosie an online lockdown sensation

Details
Hits: 166
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Rosie Mclaughlin

A Nottinghamshire woman is hoping to become the literary version of PE guru Joe Wicks after launching a series of Jackanory-style storytelling videos which have been watched by children as far away as Australia.

Rosie Mclaughlin, a fundraising and events manager for Embark Federation, a charitable trust of 12 primary schools across Derbyshire, is recording a daily story to keep pupils entertained during lockdown.

The Reading with Rosie videos, which are available on YouTube, are designed to encourage children to pick up a book and have been watched hundreds of times already – with hits from Edinburgh to Essex and even some in Australia.

The Trust decided to record the daily stories as a way of keeping in touch with pupils who are working at home and to encourage them to continue reading to improve their literacy levels and stimulate imaginations.

Rosie was chosen for the concept thanks to her background in acting; before moving into education, she made appearances in the big screen version of Far from the Madding Crowd starring Carey Mulligan and the BBC adaptation of Great Expectations.

The films have been a real team effort with Trust Leader Matthew Crawford supporting some of the filming while Martin Whiteman, a teaching assistant at Kilburn Junior School, which belongs to the trust, has edited the footage.

Rosie, who is mum to three-year-old Ralph and Ruby, six, said:

“Not every child has a parent who can read to them each day, so we thought this was a good way to ensure our pupils were still engaged with books, which can be a wonderful way to escape when we are all stuck at home.

“We’ve tried to make them visually interesting. I deliberately wear bright colours and we’ve filmed them at different locations, including the farm where I live, so there are animals and tractors.

“This is an unstable and anxious time for every family, so we felt it was important to reach out and provide children with a connection outside of their homes. I’ve had some lovely feedback from parents who are delighted their children are listening to a story and it also gives them a five-minute break from home schooling.

“I’ve started to receive requests for specific books too, both from teachers who want to tie the story in with their lessons and from children who have their own suggestions.”

Teachers could be over or underestimating the effectiveness of education studies because of how they are presented
Sector News
The way that some education studies are presented could give teachers
Middlesbrough College chosen by Government to launch T Levels
Sector News
MIDDLESBROUGH COLLEGE (@mbrocollege) has secured Government backing to
Education academic cooks up Kellyâ€™s Kitchen Science
Sector News
An education expert has launched a series of home-schooling science vi

It is not the first time that Embark Federation has willingly shared its resources with other schools.

After the UK’s first lockdown the Trust’s Recovery Curriculum, designed to support pupils when they returned to education after varying experiences of lockdown, garnered interest from around the world.

It was shared with schools by the Department for Education and the Welsh Government and is expected to have an impact on four million children across the UK.

Trust leader at Embark Federation, Matthew Crawford, said:

“Early on in the pandemic, we began to plan ahead, thinking about some of the issues children and families would be facing, which was the inspiration for the Recovery Curriculum.

“We know that our pupils’ experiences of the Covid-19 crisis will be hugely varied, but they would all benefit from spending five minutes a day connecting with their school family and listening to a story.

“Footballer Marcus Rashford is ensuring children are fed and fitness coach Joe Wicks is making sure they exercise. Rosie is ensuring all children are read to and bringing a smile to the faces of children and adults at a time when it is very much needed.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Light at the end of the tunnel for thousands of held-up apprentices in exams controversy
Sector News
The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (@AELPUK) sees th
Teachers could be over or underestimating the effectiveness of education studies because of how they are presented
Sector News
The way that some education studies are presented could give teachers
Middlesbrough College chosen by Government to launch T Levels
Sector News
MIDDLESBROUGH COLLEGE (@mbrocollege) has secured Government backing to
Education academic cooks up Kelly’s Kitchen Science
Sector News
An education expert has launched a series of home-schooling science vi
Boosting girls’ education globally is a key priority for the UK as we take on the G7 presidency
Sector News
40 million more girls into school around the world by 2025 - Prime Min
Virtual HE+ Programme launches for Year 12 students across Hampshire
Sector News
Students at state schools and colleges across Hampshire have seen the
Guidance on Free School Meals expectations while remote learning
Sector News
Over the past few days, images and photos have circulated of lunch pa
Fully funded training courses available for aspiring care sector professionals
Sector News
Independent Training Services Ltd. (@ind_training_), part of Barnsley
£40 million extra to support Welsh students facing financial hardship
Sector News
Universities will be asked to prioritise funding towards the most vuln
Labour are asking Conservative MPs not to extend the “catalogue of chaos” on free school meals
Sector News
@KateGreenSU and @UKLabour are asking Conservative MPs not to extend
Union threatens industrial action to prevent unsafe campus return this academic year
Sector News
The University and College Union (@UCU) has today (Sunday) called for
Oak National Academy provides more than 28 million lessons since start of new term
Sector News
@OakNational Academy, the country’s online classroom that was set up

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5243)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page