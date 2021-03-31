 
Learning company Raise the Bar bolsters leadership team with new MD and eyes growth

Becs Bridge

Leading learning company @raisethebar_ bolsters leadership team 

Learning and development company Raise the Bar Group eyes ‘unprecedented’ growth with two senior appointments, including a new Managing Director and non-Exec 

LEADING learning and development organisation Raise the Bar has appointed a new Managing Director, Becs Bridge, to oversee the company’s new growth drive. 

Becs, the company’s Operations Director since January 2019, will now oversee all areas of the business, which has seen a year of ‘unprecedented’ growth working alongside some of the world’s biggest brands. 

Becs, who has more than 15 years’ experience in the learning and development sector including running several national delivery programmes for one of the country’s largest training providers 

“We’ve worked hard on Raise the Bar’s growth and evolution over the past two years, and I’m delighted to now be stepping into the Managing Director role,” said Becs. 

“I couldn’t be prouder of the culture we’ve created here, and the experiences our amazing team are delivering for our clients are genuinely leading in our industry. 

“The last twelve months have been challenging, but the passion, innovation and consistent drive for high quality provision from our team has stayed true throughout. I’m excited to develop this further in my new role, as well as exploring new markets, developing new products and continuing to deliver the very best value in our sector.” 

“We’ve had an amazing and unprecedented period of growth despite the challenges thrown up during this pandemic,” added Director and co-founder Steve Smith. 

“We’ve needed to show amazing resilience and innovation and Becs has been central to that. Our learning business stands out in the market due to our unprecedented access to real thought leadership, and our aim now is to increase this impact and broaden our offering whilst unlocking new areas of development for our clients.” 

As well as Becs taking the helm, Raise the Bar has also heralded the appointment of Steve Charnock as its new non-Executive Director.  

“Steve brings a wealth of experience, having invested in and grown organisations just like ours, so his insight and know-how will be essential to us going forward,” added Steve. 

Steve, a qualified chartered accountant who co-founded both Cenkos Fund Managers and Seneca Partners and is Chairman of Service Solutions Group, will now join the company’s Executive Team.  

“I’m excited about the opportunities we have here at Raise the Bar, having experienced the positive impacts the team can have for myself previously as a client,” said Steve Charnock. “The fact I’ve joined the team just goes to show how much I truly believe that.  

“After a long career analysing, advising and then investing in companies I have seen how important it is to have well-trained managers, so it’s a great to be part of a team that excels in this area. I believe the better the people are in a business the more successful that business will be. One important growth area for the group is working with organisations to utilise Levy funds to help their management teams drive growth, and we are perfectly placed to deliver on that.” 

