 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Virtual South East Careers fair brings employers directly to young people and job seekers

Details
Hits: 160
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The South East Local Enterprise Partnership (@SouthEastLEP) and South East Digital Skills Partnership (DSP) are inviting young people aged 15+ and adult job seekers to join them at a dedicated upcoming Skills Fair for the South East over two days on the 19th and 21st October 2021.

  • Attendees will hear from Robert Halfon MP, Chair of the Education Select Committee
  • Virtual auditorium speakers include HSBC, Morgan Sindall, DP World London Gateway, Skills for Care, Tech UK and the National Careers Service
  • Dedicated day on the 19th October for young people aged 15+, with adult job seekers invited to attend on the 21st October
  • Focus on growing industries in the South East area, including construction, creative and cultural, digital and IT, health and social care, and the visitor economy

At South East Careers, attendees will hear from Robert Halfon MP, Chair of the Education Select Committee, and be able to explore opportunities for work experience, placements, open positions, and other pathways to new careers. The event includes speaker sessions in a virtual auditorium setting, as well as a virtual exhibition hall to connect attendees with local projects and employers. Speakers over the two days include HSBC, Morgan Sindall, DP World London Gateway, Skills for Care, Tech UK and the National Careers Service.

Join us at South East Careers to discover some of the thousands of current and future opportunities across Essex, Southend, Thurrock, Kent and Medway, and East Sussex, with an exciting range of South East employers.

This careers and employability event is designed to give students, young people and adult job seekers all the tools and opportunities to find the path to their future in the region. Young people aged 15+ are invited to attend on the 19th October, while adult job seekers will have the opportunity to see what’s on offer on the 21st October.

The event focuses on growing industries in the South East area, which are looking for new professionals or will have advancement or training opportunities in the near future. These include AgriculturalEnvironmental and Animal CareConstructionCreative and CulturalDigital and ICTEngineering and ManufacturingFinanceHealth and Social CareLogistics; and the Visitor Economy.

Thanks to the virtual setting, visitors will also be able to view the stands and presentations online for a month following the event.

South East Careers is being held by SELEP and the South East DSP, who are working to give a clear employer voice on skills and to ensure an understanding of current and future skills needs and labour market challenges.

SELEP recently published its South East Careers magazine, giving full details on the two-day event as well as in-depth career guidance and advice for a range of growing sectors, links to further support for job seekers and young people starting their careers, and detailed information on the colleges and universities in the South East. 

SELEP Skills Lead Louise Aitken said:

“We are thrilled to be holding such a comprehensive, wide-reaching skills fair for young people and job seekers in our area. This is the culmination of hard work and dedication from us and our partners, and we are excited to be able to offer this to those in the South East looking to explore a new career path, or start their career journey entirely. I owe a huge thanks to my colleagues in the Skills Advisory Panel for all their hard work to make this event happen.

Loughborough College awarded grant to expand higher technical qualifications
Sector News
As announced by the Department for Education today (13 Oct), Loughboro
Barton Peveril Student Throws for Gold
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College student Liv Austin placed first in t
University of London & Coursera launch new Science in Business Administration degree
Sector News
Today (13 Oct), @Coursera are pleased to announce an online Bachelor o

“The South East LEP is well-placed to bring together employers, educational organisations and training providers into one accessible event for the South East, and our new complementary magazine provides a range of career information on the top sectors in our area, offering insight into the many career paths available to South East residents.”

SELEP Digital Skills Partnership Coordinator James Wilkinson said:

“This event is the cornerstone of the South East LEP’s skills agenda and ongoing work of the Digital Skills Partnership. We are delighted to be able to provide a safe, accessible virtual environment for young students and adult job seekers alike to hear from a range of employers, and discover the endless options that are available out there.

“Our South East Careers magazine provides links to a wide range of support programmes, as well as further guidance on colleges, universities and other post-secondary options in the South East, including apprenticeships and T-Levels. We hope to see you on one of the days, and we hope you enjoy finding out what is on offer in the South East Careers magazine.”

 SOUTH EAST CAREERS – 19th and 21st October 2021 – Virtual event

DAY 1: 19TH OCTOBER, 2-6PM

For young people aged 15 and over, including students at school, college or university (as well as Careers Advisers and other education staff)

Are you at school, college or university? Are you unsure of your next step? Want to meet with and talk to employers in your region about their sector and jobs within them? Want some hints and tips about looking for work and other opportunities? Are you a parent, or a Careers Adviser?

Join us online at South East Careers on the 19th October, and tour our virtual exhibition hall, and take a seat in the virtual auditorium to hear presentations and watch video content all geared towards helping you understand what’s out there for you. Live chat with our exhibitors on the day and pick up information from their stands in your virtual basket. And don’t forget, you can continue to log-in for up to 30 days after the event, so you won’t miss a thing!

DAY 2: 21ST OCTOBER, 3-7PM

For adult job seekers or potential sector changers, those made redundant or looking to retrain

Are you unemployed at the moment? Are you in a job but considering changing career? Are you looking to return to work after a while out? Do you support people to look for work?

Join us online at South East Careers on the 21st October, wander around our virtual exhibition hall and live chat to a range of employers and other organisations, listen to our speakers and watch recorded, useful video content in our virtual auditorium, all geared towards helping you take your next step.

We’ve got a range of exhibitors, from sectors like construction, health and social care and finance, and you’ll be able to gather information from each one in your digital basket. Once you’ve registered you can continue to log-in up to 30 days after the event, so you won’t miss a thing.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Loughborough College awarded grant to expand higher technical qualifications
Sector News
As announced by the Department for Education today (13 Oct), Loughboro
Barton Peveril Student Throws for Gold
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College student Liv Austin placed first in t
University of London & Coursera launch new Science in Business Administration degree
Sector News
Today (13 Oct), @Coursera are pleased to announce an online Bachelor o
'Celebration of Creativity' competition for Broadway’s Hairdressing students.
Sector News
Students from the Level 2 VRQ Diploma in Hairdressing were in full com
Arden University and Roots IVY International College have welcomed their first intake of new students
Sector News
Following the launch of an innovative partnership, Arden University (@
Graduates’ Outlook on Careers is Confident Despite Pandemic
Sector News
New @CFAinstitute survey finds finance remains a top career choice; gr
West London College Construction Students Featured on Channel 5 Live News
Sector News
Channel 5 (@5_News) Live visited the West London College (@westlondonc
Best practice examples of helping students in alternative provision transition into post-16 destinations
Sector News
Best practice examples of transition support for year 11 students in a
Supporting the emotional and mental well-being of learners is essential if we are to support every young person to reach their full potential
Sector News
Statement from Jeremy Miles (@Jeremy_Miles), the Minister for Educatio
NI EDUCATION MINISTER LAUNCHES INITIATIVE TO ENCOURAGE MORE YOUNG PEOPLE INTO TECH
Sector News
#NIDAW2021 - The Minister for Education, Michelle McIlveen MLA this mo
I have seen first hand how the extraordinary work of civil society can change lives and enrich communities
Sector News
Nigel Huddleston (@HuddlestonNigel), Minister for Sport, Tourism and C
Institute of Technology at Bletchley wins almost £1M to provide free digital skills courses
Sector News
@MKcollege - The South Central Institute of Technology (SCIoT) at Blet

VocTech in the prison sector: Insights for further education #VocTechFutures Episode 2

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6176)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page