Virtual South East Careers fair brings employers directly to young people and job seekers

The South East Local Enterprise Partnership (@SouthEastLEP) and South East Digital Skills Partnership (DSP) are inviting young people aged 15+ and adult job seekers to join them at a dedicated upcoming Skills Fair for the South East over two days on the 19th and 21st October 2021.

Attendees will hear from Robert Halfon MP, Chair of the Education Select Committee

Virtual auditorium speakers include HSBC, Morgan Sindall, DP World London Gateway, Skills for Care, Tech UK and the National Careers Service

Dedicated day on the 19 th October for young people aged 15+, with adult job seekers invited to attend on the 21 st October

Focus on growing industries in the South East area, including construction, creative and cultural, digital and IT, health and social care, and the visitor economy

At South East Careers, attendees will hear from Robert Halfon MP, Chair of the Education Select Committee, and be able to explore opportunities for work experience, placements, open positions, and other pathways to new careers. The event includes speaker sessions in a virtual auditorium setting, as well as a virtual exhibition hall to connect attendees with local projects and employers. Speakers over the two days include HSBC, Morgan Sindall, DP World London Gateway, Skills for Care, Tech UK and the National Careers Service.

Join us at South East Careers to discover some of the thousands of current and future opportunities across Essex, Southend, Thurrock, Kent and Medway, and East Sussex, with an exciting range of South East employers.

This careers and employability event is designed to give students, young people and adult job seekers all the tools and opportunities to find the path to their future in the region. Young people aged 15+ are invited to attend on the 19th October, while adult job seekers will have the opportunity to see what’s on offer on the 21st October.

The event focuses on growing industries in the South East area, which are looking for new professionals or will have advancement or training opportunities in the near future. These include Agricultural, Environmental and Animal Care; Construction; Creative and Cultural; Digital and ICT; Engineering and Manufacturing; Finance; Health and Social Care; Logistics; and the Visitor Economy.

Thanks to the virtual setting, visitors will also be able to view the stands and presentations online for a month following the event.

South East Careers is being held by SELEP and the South East DSP, who are working to give a clear employer voice on skills and to ensure an understanding of current and future skills needs and labour market challenges.

SELEP recently published its South East Careers magazine, giving full details on the two-day event as well as in-depth career guidance and advice for a range of growing sectors, links to further support for job seekers and young people starting their careers, and detailed information on the colleges and universities in the South East.

SELEP Skills Lead Louise Aitken said:

“We are thrilled to be holding such a comprehensive, wide-reaching skills fair for young people and job seekers in our area. This is the culmination of hard work and dedication from us and our partners, and we are excited to be able to offer this to those in the South East looking to explore a new career path, or start their career journey entirely. I owe a huge thanks to my colleagues in the Skills Advisory Panel for all their hard work to make this event happen.

“The South East LEP is well-placed to bring together employers, educational organisations and training providers into one accessible event for the South East, and our new complementary magazine provides a range of career information on the top sectors in our area, offering insight into the many career paths available to South East residents.”

SELEP Digital Skills Partnership Coordinator James Wilkinson said:

“This event is the cornerstone of the South East LEP’s skills agenda and ongoing work of the Digital Skills Partnership. We are delighted to be able to provide a safe, accessible virtual environment for young students and adult job seekers alike to hear from a range of employers, and discover the endless options that are available out there.

“Our South East Careers magazine provides links to a wide range of support programmes, as well as further guidance on colleges, universities and other post-secondary options in the South East, including apprenticeships and T-Levels. We hope to see you on one of the days, and we hope you enjoy finding out what is on offer in the South East Careers magazine.”

SOUTH EAST CAREERS – 19th and 21st October 2021 – Virtual event

DAY 1: 19TH OCTOBER, 2-6PM

For young people aged 15 and over, including students at school, college or university (as well as Careers Advisers and other education staff)

Are you at school, college or university? Are you unsure of your next step? Want to meet with and talk to employers in your region about their sector and jobs within them? Want some hints and tips about looking for work and other opportunities? Are you a parent, or a Careers Adviser?

Join us online at South East Careers on the 19th October, and tour our virtual exhibition hall, and take a seat in the virtual auditorium to hear presentations and watch video content all geared towards helping you understand what’s out there for you. Live chat with our exhibitors on the day and pick up information from their stands in your virtual basket. And don’t forget, you can continue to log-in for up to 30 days after the event, so you won’t miss a thing!

DAY 2: 21ST OCTOBER, 3-7PM

For adult job seekers or potential sector changers, those made redundant or looking to retrain

Are you unemployed at the moment? Are you in a job but considering changing career? Are you looking to return to work after a while out? Do you support people to look for work?

Join us online at South East Careers on the 21st October, wander around our virtual exhibition hall and live chat to a range of employers and other organisations, listen to our speakers and watch recorded, useful video content in our virtual auditorium, all geared towards helping you take your next step.

We’ve got a range of exhibitors, from sectors like construction, health and social care and finance, and you’ll be able to gather information from each one in your digital basket. Once you’ve registered you can continue to log-in up to 30 days after the event, so you won’t miss a thing.