 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Fife College go the extra mile to put on awards night

Details
Hits: 83
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@FifeCollege and the Fife College Students’ Association (FCSA) went the extra mile to put on its awards night this year, as it was live streamed online with individual awards delivered to the homes of the victors.

Originally scheduled to take place in June at the end of the previous academic year, the awards were postponed until October in the hope being able to do it in person.

But with that not being possible due to the pandemic, the Fife College Students’ Association put on a memorable online evening with awards presentations and congratulatory messages from special guests.

Politicians from across Fife recorded messages for the winners, in addition to the Scottish National Clinical Director Jason Leitch sending his best wishes, and Team GB Paralympian Derek Rae who sent on a message to the winners of the sports awards.

The awards themselves were delivered with no physical contact, with the trophies and certificates packed into bags seven days before being delivered to the winners. The presenters wore facemask and gloves when taking the bag from their vehicle, before filming the reactions of the winners with their prior agreement.

The evening ended with College Principal Hugh Hall delivering the Fife College Staff Member of the Year award in his tuxedo to the winner, Donna McFarlane.

Jade Burnett, President of the Fife College Students’ Association for Welfare and Equality said:

“We were obviously gutted that we weren’t able to put on the awards night as planned back in June, and despite postponing, it became clear we weren’t going to be able to do things as normal.

“That’s why I was so glad we were still able to come up with such a unique and fun evening for all of the nominees and winners.

“It was great to have students and staff able to follow the awards online, and being able to see the reactions of the winners as they received their awards was absolutely fantastic.

“I want to thank all of the presenters who literally went the extra mile to make sure the winners received their awards in such a memorable fashion.

“Thanks too to all of those who sent in congratulatory messages – I know everyone nominated really appreciated knowing that they had your support.”

National Clinical Director for the Scottish Government, Jason Leitch said in his congratulatory video:

“Fife is quite important to me as its where my family are from.

Weston College launches UK's first virtual classroom for further education
FE Video
@WestonCollege, the lead organisation for the West of England Institut
The National Museum of Computing extends new online remote learning packages to help underprivileged students
FE Video
Thanks to sponsorship from consulting and telecoms firm, Flint, the mu
Department for Education handling of national pupil databases needs urgent change
FE Video
In its new report #StateOfData2020 defenddigitalme says data protectio

“My Dad and his family are all from Dunfermline, so the region is very close to my heart, and my Dad is also a retired further education Senior Lecturer.

“So I’m absolutely delighted to lend my congratulations to each and every one of you who were nominated, particularly those getting prizes this evening.

“I’ve seen a plan of how you’re intending to do that and it’s COVID safe, and fantastic, so congratulations. I’m really, really pleased for all of you.”

The list of winners on the night was as follows:

FCSA Reppin’ Player One Champion: Tanya Robertson

FCSA Campaign of the Year: Jade Burnett

FCSA Society of the Year: The Book Group

Fife College Modern Apprentice of the Year: Mark McAdams

Fife College Creative Industries Student of the Year: Casey Finlay

Fife College Business, Enterprise, and Tourism with Supported Programmes Student of the Year: Scott McDonald

Fife College Engineering, Science, and Built Environment Student of the Year: James Patterson

Fife College Care, Social Sciences, and Education Student of the Year: Kelly Eliot

FCSA Student Recognition Award for Professional Services Team of the Year: Digital Services

FCSA Student Recognition Award forTeaching Team of the Year: HNC Social Sciences Dunfermline

FCSA Student Recognition Award for Professional Services Staff Member of the Year: Belinda Saunders

FCSA Student Recognition Award for Teaching Staff Member of the Year: Lee-Ann Smith

Fife College Sports Team of the Year: Fife Basketballing Unicorns

Fife College Sportsperson of the Year: Gavin Hugh

Fife College Staff Member of the Year: Donna McFarlane

FCSA Unicorn Award: Woodmill High School

FCSA Outstanding Performance Award: Daniel Brown, Euan Higgins, Kayleigh Harris, Kimberley Patterson, Tanya Robertson

You may also be interested in these articles:

Supporting job seekers in transitioning into growing industries: Boris Johnson's Conservative party conference speech
FE Video
Today (6 Oct) the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson set out plans to 'Build
Stockport student wins Rise Up 2020 for plantable chocolate wrapper that grows into flowers
FE Video
Layla Assi (aged 16) from Stockport, Greater Manchester, studying at S
£120bn of economic output could be lost by the end of 2029 if the skills ‘mismatch’ in the tech and scaleup sector remains unsolved
FE Video
#SkillsMismatch needs urgent action to enable tech firms and scaleups
Reducing air pollution levels by 20% could improve learning ability by one month per year
FE Video
#CleanAirDay 2020 - Global Action Plan (@GlobalActPlan), the Philips F
How The National Film and Television School Successfully Returned To Production With COVID-Safe Shoots
FE Video
Following the end of the UK wide lockdown in June, staff at the Nation
Weston College launches UK's first virtual classroom for further education
FE Video
@WestonCollege, the lead organisation for the West of England Institut
The ramifications of cyber attacks in the education sector should not be underestimated
FE Video
As universities gear up for the start of the academic year at the end
Back to school: Charities create tips for teachers to help young carers
FE Video
The Children’s Society (@ChildrenSociety) and @CarersTrust have team
NEW ONLINE RESOURCES LAUNCHED TO BOOST CHILDREN’S PHYSICAL ACTIVITY IN SCHOOLS
FE Video
A new online platform featuring inspiring videos and resources for sch
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's speech on the Lifetime Skills Guarantee
FE Video
Today (29 Sept) Prime Minister @BorisJohnson made a speech on the Life
The National Museum of Computing extends new online remote learning packages to help underprivileged students
FE Video
Thanks to sponsorship from consulting and telecoms firm, Flint, the mu
Department for Education handling of national pupil databases needs urgent change
FE Video
In its new report #StateOfData2020 defenddigitalme says data protectio

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5014)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page