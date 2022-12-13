£900k grant fund launched to help kickstart early ideas using technology to improve adult skills for work

Ufi’s VocTech Activate grant fund offers up to £60k for projects to develop new ideas.

Ufi’s VocTech Activate grant fund is designed to support the development of early-stage digital tools and approaches with the potential to tackle vocational learning problems and transform how people gain skills for work.

Grants between £30,000 and £60,000 are available for projects lasting three to 12 months.

But it’s not just about the funding. VocTech Activate provides a supportive environment to scope and test early-stage ideas, helping to prototype designs and work out the next steps necessary on the journey to long-term success.

Previously called VocTech Seed, past FE recipients of the grant include Bradford College – First Responder Critical Safety Training; Landex – Reducing Skills Gaps in Land-based Industries; Gower College – Virtual Librarian; York College – Bringing English & Maths to life in the Hair & Beauty Industry; City of Glasgow College – Passport To Employment In Healthcare; and many others. You can read more about the most recent grant recipients here.

How to apply

Applications open on 11 January and close on 8 February.

Applicants are encouraged to attend a grant workshop before applying to the fund. The workshops provide an opportunity to find out more about the fund and help ensure it is right for you and your idea.

You can find out more about the fund in the video below, or by visiting www.ufi.co.uk/activate.

Find out about Ufi’s VocTech Activate grant fund.

Published in