Arden University partners with Pizza Express to launch management degree programme

Arden University and PizzaExpress have announced a partnership to launch a contextualised management degree programme to offer PizzaExpress managers the opportunity to earn a degree while working, with the first cohort of managers starting their studies in September.

The Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship (CMDA) Programme is a 3 year programme designed to provide learners with a combination of academic knowledge and practical experience, ensuring they are well-equipped to succeed and progress in the fast-paced world of hospitality.

Caroline Evans, Corporate Strategy Director at Arden University, commented: “This partnership is a real investment in the careers of PizzaExpress managers and the future of the business.

“We are always seeking ways to open the door to higher education to people who may not have had previous opportunities to continue learning, so this is an example of how we can offer more people this chance, and how businesses recognise the significant benefits of investing in their team in this way.”

Kate Hetherington, Chief People Officer of PizzaExpress, said:

“At PizzaExpress, we want to provide the best development opportunities for our people. This new management degree programme with Arden University is so compelling – our people have a pathway to gain a degree qualification, with no tuition fees to pay off! It’s a great way to forge a career in hospitality.”

Arden University offers bespoke programmes to ensure both employers and employees get the best experience and education they need to help with their personal career, while meeting business needs.

The degree apprenticeships provide learners with an ideal combination of online learning and developing skills within the workplace. The flexibility online learning brings means the degree apprenticeship courses are widely accessible for all those interested in studying.

Published in