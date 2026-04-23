Bakery apprentice crowned Rising Star as Coleg Cambria trio shine at Food and Drink Awards

A Wrexham bakery apprentice was crowned Rising Star at the Wales Food and Drink Awards, as three Coleg Cambria learners were recognised among the best in the country.

The college enjoyed a standout evening at the Swansea Building Society Arena, with representatives reaching the finals and one taking home a top honour.

Apprentices Caleb Blackwell, of Blacks Pies, and Tilly Squire, of Village Bakery, were recognised among the best in Wales, while Naomi Griffiths — from Iâl Bakery, Coleg Cambria’s commercial training bakery at its Hafod site in Wrexham — was named Rising Star after impressing judges with her dedication, passion and enthusiasm for the Welsh food industry.

More than 200 entries were received for this year’s awards, which celebrate excellence and innovation across Wales’s thriving food and drink sector, with hundreds of industry professionals attending the ceremony.

Naomi said: “Winning the Rising Star award was a complete surprise and such an honour. I’m incredibly proud to represent Iâl Bakery and Coleg Cambria, and grateful for all the support I’ve had from the team there and from the wider industry.

“It was such an inspiring evening and to be recognised among so many talented people in Welsh food and drink means so much to me.”

The awards were founded by broadcaster Sian Lloyd and Liz Brookes, Director of Grapevine Event Management, to champion the very best of the Welsh food and drink sector.

Liz said: “Wales’s food and drink sector came together to celebrate excellence and dedication. The awards highlighted the remarkable talent across the industry and provided a wonderful opportunity to recognise everyone’s hard work. Congratulations to all who contributed to such a memorable evening. Llongyfarchiadau pawb.”

Maria Stevens, Head of Commercial Operations at Coleg Cambria, said Naomi’s achievement reflected the college’s commitment to nurturing future talent.

“She is a fantastic ambassador for both Iâl Bakery and the college,” said Maria.

“Naomi’s success is testament to her hard work, creativity and determination, and also highlights the strength of our partnerships with employers and the opportunities available through apprenticeships and work-based learning.

“We are incredibly proud of all our finalists and of the employers we work so closely with across the industry.”

Adding to the celebrations, Naomi and fellow baker and patisserie chef Ella Muddiman achieved silver in the 2026 Britain’s Best Cake Awards for their Irish Coffee Slice, created through a collaboration between Coleg Cambria, Bako and The Compleat Food Group brand Wright’s.

Developed as part of the Bako Young Baker Initiative, the indulgent slice features moist vanilla sponge layered with coffee caramel and topped with Irish liqueur cream, earning national recognition from judges.

Kate Muddiman, Work-based Learning Manager at Coleg Cambria, said: “To see Naomi and Ella achieve silver on a national stage with the Irish Coffee Slice, alongside Naomi’s Rising Star success, is a fantastic reflection of the talent coming through Iâl Bakery.

“Their creativity, professionalism and passion for the craft have been exceptional. We are hugely proud of what they have achieved and of the continued success of Iâl Bakery as a centre of excellence for bakery apprenticeships in North Wales.”