BEAUTY STUDENTS SWEEP THE BOARD AT NATIONAL SKILLS COMPETITION

Beauty therapy students at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) are celebrating a high-achieving performance as part of a national skills competition with top four places for 75 per cent of those who entered.

Twenty-five students studying media make-up and nail artistry at the college’s Nuneaton Campus were showcasing their skills as part of the Association of Hairdresser & Therapists (AHT) competition in Blackpool.

First places were achieved by Laura Vyse for her prosthetic film make-up challenge, Mia Harper for her glamorous drag creation, Aisha Khalifa in the bald cap challenge and Victoria Rathbone in the carnival category. Seven students achieved second place positions, two were placed third and another six students achieved fourth places. The students were mentored and trained by college beauty and make-up artistry lecturers Rebecca McNulty, Leanne Newitt, Lorraine Booton, Shirley Clarke, and Hollie Patterson.

Libby-ann Holdback and Cerys Lacey were supported to brush up their nail artistry techniques by award-winning business owner Erin Adeyemo, co-founder and owner of NG Pro Nail Systems in Bedworth.

The Association of Hairdressers & Therapists is a national network of teachers, trainers and assessors who exchange good practice and support, holding regional and national competitions for students throughout the year, helping them to improve their skills.

Media make-up tutor Leanne Newitt, who was recently Highly Commended in the Pearson National Teaching Awards, said, “We’re extremely proud of our students’ success on a national stage. They are studying at a range of different levels from Level 2 to Level 5 and include higher education students who have progressed through the college and developed their professional skills. Success in this competition provides an excellent basis for progressing on to WorldSkills UK challenges in the future and we are currently preparing students for the next round of national competitions in this arena.”

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC, said, “Congratulations to our students for their achievements in the final of this prestigious skills competition and we wish them the best of luck. Our tutors support hundreds of students to hone their skills and compete with their peers enabling them to prepare for the challenges of a new career once they have completed their qualifications.”

