Birmingham Business School wins Global AMBA award for partnership with Deloitte

University of Birmingham (@unibirmingham) Business School has been recognised with the Best Business School Partnership Award at the International AMBA Awards, held at the International AMBA Awards Gala Dinner on 19th January. The Association of MBAs (AMBA) sets the global standard for MBA degrees worldwide, accrediting the top 2% of Business Schools in over 75 countries. The nomination is in recognition of the school’s longstanding partnership with the world’s largest financial consultancy firm, Deloitte.

The partnership centres around the Birmingham MBA Deloitte Consultancy Challenge, a unique consultancy training week delivered annually by Deloitte to the MBA students. The pro-bono training includes an unprecedented full day spent with two Senior Partners of the firm and interaction with a range of other Deloitte personnel throughout the week. No other Business School offers this. With the Challenge in its fourteenth year, the partnership has stemmed into other areas of the University leading to innovations in life sciences, and a second Deloitte Challenge designed around responsible business exclusively for business school undergraduate students.

Professor Edgar Meyer, Dean of Birmingham Business School said:

“We are delighted to have won this prestigious global award, among such respected international competition, in acknowledgement of our collaboration with Deloitte. The Birmingham MBA Consultancy Challenge is a key factor for 98% of our applicants choosing to pursue their studies at Birmingham. Our partnership- rooted in continuity and friendship- has fostered dedication from both institutions, working together to provide students with a valuable and enriching learning experience. We’re excited to continue our collaboration and deliver the best experience for our students.”

Dr Cristina Sambrook, Director of the Executive MBA at Birmingham Business School said:

“I am delighted by AMBA’s recognition of our enduring partnership with Deloitte as a shining example in its category. Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly throughout the years to enhance the student experience, and we take pride in our achievements thus far and our ambitious plans for the future. Anticipate more exciting initiatives on the horizon!”

Birmingham Business School competed against five other Business Schools from around the world shortlisted for the award, including those of Monash University Australia, Jiangxi University China, and the Howard University School of Business USA.

Published in