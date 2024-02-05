BMet celebrates apprenticeships with captivating activities for National Apprenticeship Week

BMet apprentices, apprenticeships and employer partnerships are in full focus during National Apprenticeship Week via a variety of captivating activities and content.

The 17th annual week-long celebration (beginning on 5 February) is bringing together everyone across the UK who is passionate about apprenticeships to highlight the value, benefit and opportunities that they bring.

The week is a chance for BMet to highlight a range of interesting written and video student, employee and employer case studies. The action-packed week also includes a special live online event to explore apprenticeships on Friday 9 February, 11am -12pm.

BMet will promote the benefits of apprenticeships and connected skills offers, alongside showcasing progression opportunities.

The week is also a chance to highlight and celebrate BMet’s longstanding relationships with employers, who play a key role in shaping the future and career prospects of apprentices. Many of BMet’s apprentices have forged rewarding careers with employers after their apprenticeships end.

Pat Carvalho, Principal and CEO at BMet, said:

“National Apprenticeship Week is such an important date in the college calendar for us and other likeminded organisations which deliver apprenticeships.

“The occasion is a chance for us, through various activities, to showcase how apprenticeships can help individuals to develop the skills and knowledge required for a rewarding career, and employers to develop a workforce with future ready skills.”

