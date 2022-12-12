BPP appoints Nichola Hay MBE as director of apprenticeship strategy and policy

BPP, the UK’s leading professional education training provider, has hired Nichola Hay MBE as its new Director of Apprenticeship Strategy and Policy.

Nichola has more than 20 years’ experience in further education roles, most recently as Chief Operating Officer at Estio Training, an independent training provider in digital and tech apprenticeships, which was acquired by BPP in November 2021.

She is also Chair of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) Board, the leading trade association for vocational learning and employment providers in Britain. Since joining the AELP, initially as a member of the Board in 2015 and more latterly becoming Chair in February 2022, Nichola has influenced government policy around skills and further education while supporting the trade association’s 800 members.

In her new role at BPP, Nichola will lead and develop the training provider’s apprenticeship strategy and client proposition, supporting the business to meet its growth plans, while positioning BPP as a market leader in the further education sector.

She will also work closely with key external and political stakeholders responsible for skills, to influence and improve education and skills policy in the UK.

BPP delivers professional apprenticeships at every level. It has supported more than 7,000 businesses across the UK, providing more than 11,000 apprenticeships across 45 different standards.

Speaking on her appointment, Nichola said:

“We’re in the midst of a significant shift in the way we deliver further education training here in the UK, with the Apprenticeship Levy now five years into fruition and delivering tangible impact for both workers and employers. BPP is playing a major role in delivering that transition.

“The opportunity to join BPP came following its acquisition of Estio last year. The business is passionate about building skills that create a better future and economy, and I’m looking forward to working alongside the senior leadership team to shape BPP’s apprenticeship training offering.”

James Hammill, Chief Revenue Officer at BPP, added:

“There aren’t many people with the level of experience, passion and skill in developing further education provision as Nichola, so it’s a real honour to have her join BPP. She will be responsible for continuing our business’ growth plans while ensuring organisations and learners get the most value from our apprenticeship programmes. It’s great to have her on board.”

