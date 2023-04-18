CFA UK launches young women in investment programme 2023 in a drive to combat industry gender imbalance

CFA Society UK (“CFA UK”) has opened applications for the second year of its Young Women in Investment programme (YWI), to accelerate the change needed in the investment industry and to combat the gender gap.

The programme is open to female students graduating in 2023 or within the last two years and consists of a four-week virtual boot camp provided by Fitch Learning.

Participants will have access to a mix of instructor-led sessions and self-study learning materials with the aim of building investment industry knowledge and business skills for the workplace.

Participants will be introduced to investment management concepts, including an overview of the investment industry, regulations and regulators, and macro and microeconomic factors. Alongside a broad understanding of the industry, candidates will also learn about risk management, portfolio construction, different asset classes and capital markets.

By taking part in the Young Women in Investment Programme the participants will benefit from:

Access to expertise and knowledge about the investment industry

A supportive community at the start of their careers

Opportunity to break into the investment industry through non-traditional routes

Support and advice from experienced professionals

After completing the virtual bootcamp, participants will have the opportunity to apply for a three- to six-month industry internship within some of the top asset management firms. Cara Executive Search, CFA UK’s chosen consultant, will be working with firms to build suitable internship programmes. BNP Paribas Asset Management and PM Alpha have already committed to offering internships following the end of the bootcamp in August.

Sarah Maynard, Global Senior Head Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, at CFA Institute, said:

“Gender diversity remains a challenge in the investment industry. While many UK firms have adopted a 50/50 approach to entry-level recruitment in place, more work is needed to create opportunities for women to enter the industry through non-traditional routes and in ways that shore up their chances for ongoing success. That’s why we are delighted to announce the return of our Young Women in Investment programme in the UK.

“Last year, following successful programmes in India, Brazil and Qatar, we piloted a UK programme with 40 bootcamp participants and eight investment firms offering internships. This year we hope to build on that success by offering bright, hardworking and self-motivated individuals a route into the investment industry.

“This year, alongside offering placements to young women in the UK, we are again pleased to be partnering with CFA Society Ukraine to offer five virtual bootcamp places to displaced young Ukrainian women.”

Chloe Mercer, Chief Operating Officer at PM Alpha, said:

“PM Alpha recognises the immense potential of young women in the investment industry and is committed to promoting gender diversity and inclusivity. By participating in the CFA Young Women in Investment Program 2023, we aim to empower the next generation of female investment professionals and create a more equitable and prosperous future for all.”

