Borders College Graduation 2024

@BordersCollege recently celebrated its Graduation 2024 ceremony, honouring the exceptional achievements of their students.

The much-anticipated event took place this month at the Borders Events Centre in Kelso. Having worked incredibly hard to complete their courses, it was time to recognise and celebrate the accomplishments and successes of everyone over the last year.

As part of the ceremony, the Honorary Fellowship of the College was awarded this year to Katie Scott. Katie is the owner of Katie Scott Racing, a successful racehorse training yard based outside Galashiels.

This year’s ceremony was made possible by the kind donations of the College’s sponsors, including Barrie Knitwear, CENSIS, Morrison Construction, RECIRC, and SBHA.

The ceremony truly is the highlight of the year for both staff and students, and it was a proud moment to watch the students on stage in their ceremonial gowns in front of their family members and distinguished guests.

Chair of the Borders College Regional Board Ray McCowan welcomed graduates and guests, saying:

“This is the best day in the Borders College Calendar. It is the day when the college comes together to acknowledge and recognise the achievements of its students.

“I want to take just a minute or two to acknowledge the amazing achievements of today’s graduates. Whatever career or life decisions you make in the months and years ahead, I have no doubt that you will be successful. Just remember you didn’t get this qualification today by accident, you made it happen!

“I hope you all enjoy your celebration together and I hope you all look back on today as a very special day you will always remember.”

College Principal and CEO Pete Smith congratulated the graduates, saying:

“The skills that we provide for our students are essential in ensuring our Borders communities grow and thrive and provide a rich experience for our people.

“The most important success is that of our learners, represented by our graduates here today. It is a tribute to your hard work and dedication, along with the support of your friends and families and the college lecturing staff and professional services teams, that you are here today.

“Whether that next chapter is in employment, self-employment, further programmes of study, travel or another exciting challenge, we wish you well. You are part of the Borders College community. As you leave here, remember the chapter that was Borders College, and be the best you can be. But enough from me, this is your moment, treasure it.”

Pete also presented this year’s Honorary Fellowship to Katie Scott.

Katie Scott runs a successful racehorse training yard of around 25 horses. After completing her education at St Peters Primary School and Galashiels Academy, Katie took a year out of full-time education to work in horse racing, and she never went back.

After nine years of working in the industry, she undertook her trainer’s courses at The British Racing Academy and was granted her trainers licence in early 2015. At the time, she was the youngest licensed trainer in Britain.

Katie’s highlights to date include training a winner at Newmarket – the home of flat racing, a close 3rd place in the prestigious Ayr Gold Cup, and landing a much sought-after 2-year-old winner with Curious Rover.

The Graduation was a brilliant way to highlight the end of an amazing chapter in the life of the students, and the College was delighted to see everyone enjoying their day.

This year’s ceremony saw the Bill Wilkie Memorial Award being presented to student Shaine Doogan. Shaine demonstrated exceptional qualities in academic and personal growth within the STEM and Sustainable Construction area. The award was presented by Nile Istephan, Chief Executive of Eildon Housing.

Graduates from this year’s ceremony are listed in their department areas below:

Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation:

(Sponsored by Barrie Knitwear)

Allison Davies – PDA Team Leadership and Management

Paula Jarczynska – PDA Team Leadership and Management

David Monks – PDA Team Leadership and Management

Lynsey Ainslie – SVQ in Care Services Leadership and Management Level 4

Antoinette Taylor – SVQ in Care Services Leadership and Management Level 4

Aileen Barr – SVQ in Healthcare Support (Clinical) Level 3

Nicola Black – SVQ in Healthcare Support (Clinical) Level 3

Carol Davidson – SVQ in Healthcare Support (Clinical) Level 3

Megan MacFarlane – SVQ in Healthcare Support (Clinical) Level 3

Shirley McCumisky – SVQ in Healthcare Support (Clinical) Level 3

Christina Purdie – SVQ in Healthcare Support (Clinical) Level 3

Antonia Robertson – SVQ in Healthcare Support (Clinical) Level 3

Emma Gavin – SVQ in Healthcare Support (Non Clinical) Level 3

Rebecca Williams – SVQ in Healthcare Support (Non Clinical) Level 3

Anita Zelewska – SVQ in Healthcare Support (Non Clinical) Level 3

Catriona Degnan – SVQ in Management Level 3

Andrew Marr – SVQ in Management Level 3

Paula Leask – SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 4

Nicola Garriock – SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3

Lauren Mackay – SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3

Marina Martín Montañez – SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3

Katie Mcnulty – SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3

Chloe Roxburgh – SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3 7

Bethany Steele – SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3

Natasha Thomson – SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3

Erin Young – SVQ in Social Services (Children and Young People) Level 3

Vikki Malcolm – SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 4

Alison Brown – SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3

Hope Brown – SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3

Thi Thanh Huyen Bui – SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3

Angela Bull – SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3

Lauren Harrison – SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3

Amy McAllister – SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3

Karyn Mitchell – SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3

Kaya Murray – SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3

Charlene Prescott – SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3

Nicola Stephenson – SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3

Lisa Young – SVQ in Social Services and Healthcare Level 3

Business, Computing and Creative Industries:

(Sponsored by CENSIS)

Craig Johnston – HND Business

David Playfair – HND Business

Clair Windsor – HND Business

Cara McHutchison – HNC Business

Nicholas Palmer – HNC Cyber Security

Care and Sport:

(Sponsored by RECIRC)

Ilona Bendziute – PDA Acute and Community Care

Louise Chandler – PDA Acute and Community Care

Ewan Godfrey – PDA Acute and Community Care

Susan Heard – PDA Acute and Community Care

Danielle Mercer – PDA Acute and Community Care

Emily Redpath – PDA Acute and Community Care

Sharon Tait – PDA Acute and Community Care

Becca Anderson – HND Childhood Practice

Edyta Chydzinska Moriss – HND Childhood Practice

Louise Henderson – HND Childhood Practice

Ellie Hope – HND Childhood Practice

Lesley McLeod – HND Childhood Practice

Lara Bastos – HNC Childhood Practice

Kayley Heard – HNC Childhood Practice

Caitlyn Hume – HNC Childhood Practice

Myrran Martin – HNC Childhood Practice

Cindy Thompson – HNC Childhood Practice

Lynn Bellis – HND Counselling

Anna-Marie McNab – HNC Social Services

Rebecca Mitchell – HNC Social Services

Ewa Onoszko – HNC Social Services

Jodi Reid – HNC Social Services

Cammy Clark – HND Sports Coaching and Development

Morgan Welsh – HND Sports Coaching and Development

Ethan Wilson – HND Sports Coaching and Development

Alex Wright – HNC Sports Coaching and Development

Susan Cooper – PDA Teaching Practice in Scotland’s Colleges

Rachel C Sutherland – PDA Teaching Practice in Scotland’s Colleges

Rural Skills

(Sponsored by Morrison Construction)

Lucy Anderson – HND Animal Care

Victoria Cronan – HND Animal Care

Harley Dickson – HND Animal Care

Emily Lett – HND Animal Care

Jordina Piferrer – HND Animal Care

Arantxa Romero Contreras – HND Animal Care

Demileigh Scott – HND Animal Care

Lucie Shand – HND Animal Care

Ludmila Valuta – HND Animal Care

Emily Young – HND Animal Care

Annaleigh Breau – HNC Animal Care

Sean Gardiner – HNC Animal Care

Joanne Murdie – HNC Animal Care

Martha Reed – HNC Animal Care

Lara Santos – HNC Animal Care

Tyler-Mai Stanley – HNC Animal Care

Molly Valentine – HNC Animal Care

STEM and Sustainable Construction

(Sponsored by RECIRC)

Alice McKeeney – Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles SCQF Level 7

Jenny Prentice – PDA Carpentry and Joinery

The Chartered Management Institute

(Sponsored by CENCIS)

Joanne Elliot – Certificate in Strategic Management and Leadership Practice at SCQF Level 11

University of Aberdeen

(Sponsored by Barrie Knitwear)

Vicky Rourke – Teaching Qualification (Further Education)

Emma Walsh – Teaching Qualification (Further Education)