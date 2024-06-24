College Learners Join High Profile Regeneration Brainery Stoke-on-Trent Bootcamp

Fifteen learners from Stoke on Trent College (@SOTCollege) are set to take part in the second annual Regeneration Brainery Bootcamp in Stoke-on-Trent.

Part of Capital and Centric who have developed the Good’s Yard, the programme is a jam-packed schedule is planned, featuring interactive workshops, discussions with industry professionals, behind-the-scenes site visits, plus a deep dive into the wide range of roles and careers in regeneration and the property industry.

Learners with keen interests in architecture, construction, business and marketing applied for places, with the College taking 15 of the 20 places available.

Previously, learners from the College took part in the inaugural Regeneration Brainery Bootcamp in Stoke-on-Trent in February 2023. One of the learners Lewis Hindmarsh, has since represented Regeneration Brainery recently at the UK’s largest property event (UKREiiF) and has been selected to go to MIPIM in Cannes, a huge week-long event.

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO & Principal at Stoke on Trent College said:

“We are delighted to have this prestigious opportunity for a good number of our learners from our Construction, Digital & Creative and Business courses and for them to join the latest Regeneration Brainery bootcamp here in Stoke-on-Trent.

“Lewis Hindmarsh, who was one of our learners who took part in Regeneration Brainery last year, has gone on to become our Student of the Year, plus an ambassador for Regeneration Brainery and has secured an apprenticeship which starts later in the year. He also visited No 10 Downing Street to share his story. Lewis’ success goes to show how the bootcamp can help galvanise learners and help them to achieve their full potential.

“Regeneration Brainery is a unique experience that showcases what’s possible for young people and gives them a real insight into careers in regeneration and property. As the City’s leading technical college, and as a trusted partner of Regeneration Brainery, we are keen to show our learners the full range of potential roles they can take up in their chosen in Stoke-on-Trent and the surrounding area.”

Michele Steel, CEO at Regeneration Brainery said:

“We can’t wait to come back to Stoke and show a brand-new cohort of students what the property industry has to offer. With more Partners than ever before, we can give students access to key players investing in Stoke and the surrounding area.

“They’ll meet the teams behind major city developments like Smithfield and Goods Yard, find out what’s involved in creating those new districts, and hopefully inspire them to join the industry and be part of the ongoing regeneration story.

“There are amazing careers to be had in property and regeneration and opening up access to those job opportunities for local young people is critical as part of the sustainable legacy of development in the area.”