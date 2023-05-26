College students welcome nursing home residents

Health and Social Care students at Burton and South Derbyshire College recently welcomed residents from Croft Care Home in Burton for a morning of conversation and activities in the College’s Mulberry Bistro.

Students decorated the Bistro with hand-made decorations to make their guests feel welcome and planned a series of fun activities, including bingo, dominoes and a quiz.

Meanwhile, Catering and Hospitality students in the College’s Mulberry Bistro served up a selection of sandwiches, savoury bites and cakes for their guests to enjoy.

For learners, it was an opportunity to organise an event and gain experience in dealing with older people for their future careers in the health and social care sector.

Level 3 Health and Social Care learner, Maisie Potts said:

“It went really well; it was nice getting to know the residents and hear what they had to say about their past experiences. We enjoyed organising the event and making sure the activities were suitable for everyone. It has been good experience; learning how to talk to different people and making them feel comfortable in a new environment.”

Anna Evangelou, Health and Social Care Course Leader commented:

“The students did a fantastic job! They were able to use a personalised approach and ensured all residents felt welcomed and valued. They spent a lovely morning playing games and supporting residents with activities. Events like this one help our learners to develop their communication and teamwork skills, as well as their confidence.”

Jade Vince, Registered Manager of Croft Care Home added:

“We would like to thank the students at Burton and South Derbyshire College for hosting our residents for a morning of activities. The staff and residents said how lovely the event was and how much they enjoyed it. The students were brilliant with the residents and we’re sure they will have great careers ahead of them in health and social care, whichever route they decide to take in the future”.

