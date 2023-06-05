Colleges play friendly

Students from Barking & Dagenham College took part in a friendly basketball tournament against Newham College and won!

The basket all team is one of numerous sporting and fitness extracurricular activities that students across the College join in with.

Students from various courses got together during weekly ‘enrichment’ sessions to form a College Basketball Team, dedicating time early on Friday and Monday mornings before lessons start.

They have enjoyed playing friendlies against local youth centre team, Future Youth Zone and Newham College, last week, where they took victory in a very close-cut game.

The students have been supported by a sport student Matthew Telfer, 17, from Romford offering his time to help coach them, which in turn has given him the opportunity to develop his coaching skills.

Staff also give up their own spare time to coach and referee matches. Errol Seaman, STEM Development Curriculum Manager gave up his lunchbreak to referee the match and Gwen Edwards, Public Services Lecturer gave her time to offer expert tips to the team.

Emma Keegan, Sports Centre and Commercial Hire Manager commented:

“A big thank you for staff support today; we couldn’t run so many fantastic extra activities without their help.

“I am so proud of the students who have learnt so much this year, committed to the sport, themselves and their team have shown a fighting spirit to better themselves.”

Published in