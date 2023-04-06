Finalists announced for industry awards for end point assessment organisations

End point assessment organisations prepare to celebrate success at the EPA 2023 Awards.

The EPA Awards celebrates the achievements of end point assessment organisations in the past year.

The awards will take place during the EPA 2023 Conference, Awards and Exhibition on the 18th of May at Warwick Conferences.

The Federation’s chief executive, Tom Bewick, said:

“These annual industry awards recognise extraordinary excellence in the end-point assessment of apprentices.

The EPA market has matured significantly since 2017. Thanks to reforms which FAB called for in external quality assurance (EQA), we are now at the end of a transition period where the majority of EPAOs operate in a statutory-led regulated environment.

Changes that pave the way for greater public confidence in the apprenticeship system.

These awards represent the sector’s commitment to training quality by ensuring every apprentice is assessed against workplace proficiency and competence, regardless of the occupation or where the apprentice or employer in England is based.

I’m delighted to see such a strong field of finalists making the cut this year, as we prepare for the industry’s flagship conference at Warwick on 18th May 2023 – #EPA2023.”

The finalists are:

MULTI STANDARDS EPAO OF THE YEAR (SME)

Active IQ

ETA (ETC Awards Ltd)

SIAS

Occupational Awards Limited

Professional Assessment Ltd

MULTI STANDARDS EPAO OF THE YEAR (50 + PEOPLE ON PAYROLL)

NCFE

Highfield Qualifications

Training Qualifications UK

City and Guilds

CMI

SPECIALIST SECTOR BASED EPAO OF THE YEAR

AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group

Qualsafe Awards

Construction EPA Company

CIOB

EAL

SFJ Awards Ltd

BEST COLLABORATION TO DELIVER EPA SERVICES

NCFE, in partnership with Health Education England

Highfield Qualifications, in partnership with Royal Mail

City & Guilds

National EPA

Note: The Federation of Awarding Bodies is the collective voice of the awarding and assessment industry. Our membership includes over 110 recognised awarding organisations. A list of our regulated members can be found here.

