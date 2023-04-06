Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Finalists announced for industry awards for end point assessment organisations

Federation of Awarding Bodies April 6, 2023
0 Comments

End point assessment organisations prepare to celebrate success at the EPA 2023 Awards.

The EPA Awards celebrates the achievements of end point assessment organisations in the past year. 

The awards will take place during the EPA 2023 Conference, Awards and Exhibition on the 18th of May at Warwick Conferences.

The Federation’s chief executive, Tom Bewick, said:

“These annual industry awards recognise extraordinary excellence in the end-point assessment of apprentices.

The EPA market has matured significantly since 2017. Thanks to reforms which FAB called for in external quality assurance (EQA), we are now at the end of a transition period where the majority of EPAOs operate in a statutory-led regulated environment.

Changes that pave the way for greater public confidence in the apprenticeship system.

These awards represent the sector’s commitment to training quality by ensuring every apprentice is assessed against workplace proficiency and competence, regardless of the occupation or where the apprentice or employer in England is based.

I’m delighted to see such a strong field of finalists making the cut this year, as we prepare for the industry’s flagship conference at Warwick on 18th May 2023 – #EPA2023.”

The finalists are:

MULTI STANDARDS EPAO OF THE YEAR (SME)

  • Active IQ
  • ETA (ETC Awards Ltd)
  • SIAS
  • Occupational Awards Limited
  • Professional Assessment Ltd

MULTI STANDARDS EPAO OF THE YEAR (50 + PEOPLE ON PAYROLL)

  • NCFE
  • Highfield Qualifications
  • Training Qualifications UK
  • City and Guilds
  • CMI

SPECIALIST SECTOR BASED EPAO OF THE YEAR

  • AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group
  • Qualsafe Awards
  • Construction EPA Company
  • CIOB
  • EAL
  • SFJ Awards Ltd

BEST COLLABORATION TO DELIVER EPA SERVICES

  • NCFE, in partnership with Health Education England
  • Highfield Qualifications, in partnership with Royal Mail
  • City & Guilds
  • National EPA

Note:  The Federation of Awarding Bodies is the collective voice of the awarding and assessment industry. Our membership includes over 110 recognised awarding organisations. A list of our regulated members can be found here.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Federation of Awarding Bodies

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .