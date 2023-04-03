Fully funded Bath Spa University short course aims to address digital skills gaps

Bath Spa University has partnered with the Institute of Coding (IoC) and Catch22, to deliver Bath Spa Click Start. A new free creative digital programme funded by Nominet, designed to help to tackle the local community’s digital skills gaps.

This course is part of the new nationwide Click Start training programme developed by the Institute of Coding (IoC) – a national consortium of industry, educators and outreach providers and funded by Nominet – the public benefit company that operates and protects UK Internet infrastructure and uses its funds to support projects that promote digital inclusion. Bath Spa University will also harness the expertise of the not-for-profit social business, Catch22.

Over the next 18 months, Click Start aims to upskill 300 local residents, equipping them with the digital and employability skills needed to start a new career in the tech and creative industries.

During the course of 12 weeks, participants will learn a variety of digital skills, including techniques in digital marketing, UI/UX and web development, to help widen their job prospects. They will also work on live briefs to strengthen their problem solving, creativity, adaptability and resilience, to develop these valuable skills that research shows employers are looking for.

Dr Anna Walker, Head of Business Development at Bath Spa University, says:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for learners to gain digital skills and showcase their creativity and technical ability to future employers. Being able to combine creativity and technology is increasingly in demand by employers, and we look forward to nurturing 300 learners to grow in confidence and skills with long lasting impact.”

Catch22 is a not-for-profit business with a social mission. Its experts will bring to the programme more than 200 combined years of experience in building resilience and aspiration in people and communities. Last year alone, the business supported over 160,000 people across England and Wales.

Catch22 will also provide all Click Start participants with a personal employability coach to support them throughout their journey, as well as six months of mentoring and support after completing the course, to ensure they have the best chance of starting a new career.

Melissa Milner, Director of External Affairs and Partnerships at Catch22, says:

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Bath Spa University on this programme. We want to open up digital careers to more people in the South West, giving them the confidence and skills to secure long-term sustainable career opportunities. We are committed to making sure that no one gets left behind as we build a workforce for the future”

The Bath-based, level three equivalent short course will feed directly into the wider national Click Start initiative, which has been designed to help to tackle the UK’s digital skills gap, by offering skills and training to more than 26,500 learners across the country, who may not previously have had such opportunities.

Bath Spa’s Click Start programme is open to those aged 18-30 living in the West of England who are experiencing barriers to employment. The first cohort of the course starts on 25 April 2023.

