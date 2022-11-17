Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

#FutureOfApprenticeships: EPA

NCFE November 17, 2022
0 Comments
season 3 episode 5

In today’s episode, Gavin O’Meara (CEO, FE News) and Sacha Finkle (Head of EPA, NCFE) co-host a discussion looking at all things end-point assessment (EPA), in our special EPA spotlight episode. Our hosts are joined by two expert speakers in Jacqui Mokenthin, consultant and researcher, and Chris Cherry, lead on end-point assessment at the Skills Development Network, to discuss the topic.

Our panellists highlight the benefits that EPA has had since its arrival and its key successes so far, as well as discussing the challenges that have been faced by learners, employers, providers, and awarding organisations. Also explored is the engagement of providers and employers since its introduction, as well as the impact that changes within the marketplace and the speed of change have had on EPA.

Feel free to join the conversation using #FutureOfApprenticeships or by getting in touch with us!

Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
NCFE

