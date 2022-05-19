Gower College Swansea apprentice to represent the UK in WorldSkills China

Ben Lewis, an electronics apprentice at Gower College Swansea, is set to represent Team UK at the WorldSkills 2022 competition in China. Ben, who will be competing in the Industrial Electronics category, joins three other Welsh competitors in the team.

Dubbed the ‘Skills Olympics’, WorldSkills is a biennial, internationally respected competition which rewards excellence in technical disciplines.

The UK squad will face off against rivals from 80 countries to bring home gold in their field. Selected after triumphs in the national competitions, the team is diverse. Representatives from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will be flying the flag for the UK.

“I’m so excited to go to Shanghai in October,” says Ben. “I’ve really enjoyed all the extra training and competitions we’ve gone through so far. My lecturers have been so supportive and helped all the way through – from the effort they put in online through the pandemic to the training we’ve had in-person since we’ve been back on campus. I’m looking forward to competing against the best people from different countries around the world.”

“As a college, we are so proud of Ben’s phenomenal achievement as a member of the UK squad,” says Dean of Faculty, Cath Williams. “Not only is he an extremely talented engineer with an incredible skill level in his field; he is also a highly motivated, affable and engaging young man.”

Pushing to medal in the top 10, the UK Team is looking to improve their impressive 12th place at WorldSkills Kazan 2019. Helping them achieve this dream are past gold medal winners, industry leaders and educators who will coach the squad before the competition.

Training for the ultimate prize began in January 2020. Originally scheduled for 2021, the global pandemic forced the Shanghai finals back by a year – a setback the team took in their stride.

“We are proud of the skill and determination these young professionals have shown. They represent the very best in their field. This event not only gives young people the chance to reach their potential, but we will use the insights gained from competing against other countries to drive up standards in technical education at home,” says WorldSkills UK Deputy CEO Ben Blackledge.

