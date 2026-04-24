Heart of Yorkshire Education Group Secures Number One Spot in FE College Achievement Rates in the Region

The Heart of Yorkshire Education Group has ranked first in Yorkshire & the Humber for student achievement amongst General Further Education Colleges, also securing fifth place nationally.

This highly impressive result follows a strong performance across the Group’s 16–18 provision, with the latest Department for Education National Achievement Rate Tables (NARTs) for 2024/2025, confirming the Group as the region’s highest-performing FE college for learners aged under 19.

In addition to this success, the Group also achieved fourth place regionally for Apprenticeship achievement rates, further highlighting its strength across further education and skills training.

The results position the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group and its three colleges – Castleford College, Selby College and Wakefield College – as having the best achievement results of all further education colleges in Yorkshire & the Humber region and being the fifth top-performing further education college in England, reflecting the quality of teaching, support and student outcomes delivered across its campuses and programmes.

The NARTs are key summary indicators of performance in education and training and apprenticeships and demonstrate the percentage of students that were awarded their qualifications. Published annually, the national tables rank over 150 colleges.

Sam Wright, Principal and Chief Executive at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said:

“I am so proud of this phenomenal accolade. Being ranked first in the region for our 16-18 achievement rates and fifth nationally is something we are incredibly proud of and reflects both the ambition of our students and the quality of education and support across the Group. These results are a true reflection of the dedication and care shown by our staff, who go above and beyond every day to help our learners succeed academically, grow as individuals and move forward with confidence into their next steps.”

Combining Castleford College, Selby College and Wakefield College, the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group saw outstanding pass rates in 2024/2025, with Selby College securing a 99% pass rate across its A Level programmes and Wakefield College a 98%. Castleford College and Wakefield College also achieved an impressive 100% pass rate for their T Level courses.

A significant number of its learners also progressed onto employment or higher education, including Russell Group universities such as the University of Oxford, University of Sheffield, University of Nottingham and many more.

Following strong results, Sixth Form students Ben Nelson and Henry Toye progressed to the University of Oxford to study Chemistry and Law.

Sam Wright, Principal and Chief Executive at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

The Heart of Yorkshire Education Group has ranked first in Yorkshire & the Humber for student achievement amongst General Further Education Colleges, also securing fifth place nationally.

This highly impressive result follows a strong performance across the Group’s 16–18 provision, with the latest Department for Education National Achievement Rate Tables (NARTs) for 2024/2025, confirming the Group as the region’s highest-performing FE college for learners aged under 19.

In addition to this success, the Group also achieved fourth place regionally for Apprenticeship achievement rates, further highlighting its strength across further education and skills training.

The results position the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group and its three colleges – Castleford College, Selby College and Wakefield College – as having the best achievement results of all further education colleges in Yorkshire & the Humber region and being the fifth top-performing further education college in England, reflecting the quality of teaching, support and student outcomes delivered across its campuses and programmes.

The NARTs are key summary indicators of performance in education and training and apprenticeships and demonstrate the percentage of students that were awarded their qualifications. Published annually, the national tables rank over 150 colleges.

Sam Wright, Principal and Chief Executive at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said:

“I am so proud of this phenomenal accolade. Being ranked first in the region for our 16-18 achievement rates and fifth nationally is something we are incredibly proud of and reflects both the ambition of our students and the quality of education and support across the Group. These results are a true reflection of the dedication and care shown by our staff, who go above and beyond every day to help our learners succeed academically, grow as individuals and move forward with confidence into their next steps.”

Combining Castleford College, Selby College and Wakefield College, the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group saw outstanding pass rates in 2024/2025, with Selby College securing a 99% pass rate across its A Level programmes and Wakefield College a 98%. Castleford College and Wakefield College also achieved an impressive 100% pass rate for their T Level courses.

A significant number of its learners also progressed onto employment or higher education, including Russell Group universities such as the University of Oxford, University of Sheffield, University of Nottingham and many more.

Following strong results, Sixth Form students Ben Nelson and Henry Toye progressed to the University of Oxford to study Chemistry and Law.

Across its colleges, the Group offers a broad range of 16–18 study programmes, including A Levels, T Levels and vocational and technical courses. It also delivers a wide variety of apprenticeships, designed to reflect local labour market needs and support learners into meaningful careers.