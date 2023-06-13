HIT Training Ltd. selected by Department for Education for pilot to improve accessibility to apprenticeships

The pilot opens the door to SEND learners who do not have a formal EHCP / LDA statement and would otherwise be ineligible to enrol onto an apprenticeship due to barriers in achieving maths and / or English at Level 1 or Level 2.

National Training Provider HIT Training Ltd has been selected by the Department for Education to revolutionise apprenticeship requirements with an innovative SEND exemption pilot. For the first time ever, this will allow SEND learners without evidence of an EHCP / LDA statement and low English and maths levels who were previously not eligible to access apprenticeship programmes.

As the current system stands, only learners with a pre-existing Education Health and Care Plan (EHCP) or Statement of Learning Difficulties Assessment (LDA) are eligible for exemptions from having to pass Level 1 or Level 2 Functional Skills for any apprenticeship schemes that require these. These learners are able to work towards and pass the lower level of Functional Skills English and maths at Entry Level 3.

The pilot will enable Special Educational Needs and/or disabilities coordinators (SENDCO) to conduct additional assessments, and to judge whether a learner would have the equivalent need for an EHCP or LDA and then approve this flexibility.

Micaela Barlow, Quality Director of HIT Training Ltd comments,

“We are honoured to be involved in this pilot to help improve accessibility of apprenticeships to some of our most vulnerable learners. Whether it be from learning difficulties or a poor experience with the education system, there are a number of reasons that individuals struggle with academic focused work, but would make brilliant apprentices. By breaking down some of the barriers to entry, we know that these learners will gain confidence from their new found skills and qualifications that will help them progress in both their careers and lives.”

The pilot is running from May 2023 to April 2024 and is open to any apprentices, including those already in the workplace, with training provided by HIT Training.

