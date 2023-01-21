IoD initiates British Asian Business Community

The British Asian Business Community Special Interest Group (SIG) is a major initiative to highlight and support the UK’s thriving Asian business community.

Businesses led by ethnic-minority entrepreneurs contribute £74 billion a year to the UK economy according to a report by OPEN, a London-based think-tank that focuses on migration and diversity issues.

The SIG’s objectives are built around the three components of the IoD’s member value proposition: Connect, Develop and Influence.

The group will facilitate connections between directors through live and online panel events, networking and social gatherings.

It will promote knowledge sharing, especially around diversity and inclusivity, through working groups, mentorships and an ambassador programme to foster talent.

The SIG will also ensure directors’ views are promoted to government and media through the IoD’s influential policy unit.

The Group Lead and Events lead is FE Sector Leader and Social Entrepreneur Safaraz Ali who is Founder of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance and the Multicultural; Apprenticeship Awards as well initiatives such as the Festival of Apprenticeships and Pathway2Grow Business Networking.

“Safaraz brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team, as CEO of the Pathway Group the message of changing lives through skills and work fits perfectly with the aims of the IOD,” said Abid Khan, chair of the Institute of Directors in Coventry and Warwickshire on his appointment.

Safaraz commenting on his appointment stated: “Congratulations to Abid Khan and all team on their appointments as well. I as the group lead for the IoD congratulate also the IOD who recognised and support the contributions of the UK’s thriving Asian business community. I aim to play a crucial role in promoting high levels of skills, knowledge, professional competence, and integrity among members and our joint teamwork will be instrumental in driving the success of this important initiative.

