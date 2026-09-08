London to welcome WorldSkills UK National Finals for 2027 and 2028

Capital City College (Mosaic@Soho), Waltham Forest College and LSEC Bromley named as host venues.

London is set to host the capital’s biggest celebration of skills since WorldSkills London 2011, after being announced as the host city for the WorldSkills UK National Finals in 2027 and 2028.

The landmark event, delivered in partnership with the Mayor of London, will bring together talented apprentices and students from across the UK to compete in a diverse range of over 40 disciplines, from engineering and manufacturing to digital, health, hospitality and the built environment. WorldSkills UK Competitions provide entrants with valuable practical experience and the work-ready skills they need to thrive in their careers.

Capital City College (Mosaic@Soho), Waltham Forest College and LSEC Bromley have been named as the first host venues for WorldSkills UK National Finals. Bringing the WorldSkills UK National Finals into colleges and communities across the capital will give thousands of young people the chance to see skills excellence in action, inspiring them to pursue technical education and the high-quality careers it can unlock.

The announcement marks a major milestone for WorldSkills UK as it returns to the capital, which last hosted the global WorldSkills Competition in 2011. London has continued to champion skills excellence through the annual Greater London Skills Competition, which brings together students from across the capital to compete in 14 vocational disciplines. The competition also provides a pathway into the WorldSkills UK National Competitions, giving London’s talented young people the opportunity to progress from regional competition to the national stage.

Mark Smallman, Operations Director, WorldSkills UK said: “Bringing the WorldSkills UK National Finals back to London is a hugely significant moment for skills in the UK. Working with the Mayor of London and our host colleges, we’re proud to shine a spotlight on the exceptional talent of apprentices and technical education students from London and across the UK, showcasing the high-level, work-ready skills that employers need and inspiring the next generation to see where skills can take them.”

Howard Dawber, Deputy Mayor for Business and Growth, said: “The WorldSkills UK National Finals is an exciting event showcasing London’s talented students and apprentices in sectors that are key to the capital’s growth, and I’m delighted that London will host this prestigious competition for the next two years.

“London is a hub for skilled people, and our diverse talent-pool is one of our greatest strengths. Supporting young Londoners into good jobs is a key priority for the Mayor.

The Youth Trailblazers have helped more than 2,100 people access support and he has invested £18 million in a youth skills package to ensure they can access the training they need, as we continue to build a fairer, more prosperous city for everyone.”

Jane Button, Principal and CEO, Waltham Forest College said: “We are incredibly proud that Waltham Forest College has been chosen as a host venue for the WorldSkills UK National Finals in 2027 and 2028. Bringing this prestigious event to Waltham Forest College will inspire many learners to raise their aspirations, challenge themselves to achieve excellence and recognise that vocational and technical education offers world-class pathways into rewarding careers.”

Asfa Sohail, Principal, London South East Colleges said: “We are delighted and incredibly proud to have been selected as a host venue for the WorldSkills UK National Finals in 2027 and 2028. This is about much more than hosting a national competition. It is an opportunity to inspire ambition, celebrate excellence and showcase the vital role that skills and technical education play in transforming lives, strengthening communities and supporting economic growth. By bringing the UK’s top talent together, we can demonstrate the exciting opportunities available to learners of all ages and backgrounds.”

Toby Clark, Deputy Principal Learner Experience, Capital City College said: “It is incredibly exciting for us to be one of the hosts of the WorldSkills UK National Finals. These events will showcase some of the emerging top talent in the UK and I hope that more young people are inspired by these events and take the opportunity to put themselves forward for challenges. It is truly encouraging to see what these young people will achieve.”

The WorldSkills UK National Finals will officially move to London in November, following this year’s Finals in South Wales, which has hosted the event since 2025. Entries for the 2027 WorldSkills UK National Competition will open in March 2027 and the National Finals will take place from 24-26 November 2027.