Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

November Top Three Thought Leaders

FE News Editor December 1, 2023
0 Comments

Each month, we find our Top Three most popular articles on FE News. FE News Unwrapped proved popular, so we decided to continue this and keep celebrating our epic contributors!

This month was a busy one as we had the launch of our FE Collective report!

But moving on, let’s find out this month’s top three exclusive articles! Keep scrolling to see Novembers most popular Main Feature!

FE News Top Three: November 2023

In third place is AI for Good: Joining up the Dots

By Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder of FE News and FE Careers

In second place is Being: The Essence of Professional Identity

By Annie Pendrey

In first place is Closing the skills gap needs a National Skills Strategy

By Nichola Hay MBE, Chair of AELP’s Board

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Employability, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact, Featured voices
Published in: Education, Employability, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact, Featured voices
Topics:
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .