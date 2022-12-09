Shopping Cart

From education to employment
FE News Unwrapped 2022: Who will win?

FE News Editor December 9, 2022
FE News Unwrapped

The Countdown has begun for FE News Unwrapped!

We thought we would try something new to celebrate our thought leaders and influencers on FE News..

This year alone, we have had over 450 exclusive articles from the sector’s top influencers and thought leaders on FE News… That is a lot! So we thought we would celebrate the top 10 most popular exclusive thought leadership articles with FE News Unwrapped.

We will be counting down every working day until we reveal the most popular / influential thought leadership article on FE News for 2022 on Wednesday 21st December… could it be you?

FE News Unwrapped Countdown

Day One

Coming in at number 10 is Suzanne Slater from NCFE with: ‘Level 2 apprenticeships must be made more attractive to both learners and employers‘.

Read more here:

Level 2 apprenticeships must be made more attractive to both learners and employers

Day Two

Coming in at number nine is John Loveday, Study Academy, Toppa, Stoic Events and Glider Yachts with: ‘Does physical health affect work and business?‘.

Read more here:

Does physical health affect work and business?
Published in Education, Work and leadership, Skills and apprenticeships, Livestream and video, Social impact, Featured voices
FE News Editor

